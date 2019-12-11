PRINCETON -- The Bemidji High School girls basketball team triumphed in double overtime 74-72 over Princeton in a road contest Friday night.

The Lumberjacks (3-1) owned a 26-22 halftime lead before the Tigers (4-3) erased the deficit, forcing overtime with the score knotted at 58-58. The teams remained deadlocked at 65-all after the first overtime before BHS came out on top following the second extra period.

Four Lumberjacks finished in double digits with Rylie Jones posting a team-high 21 points. Lindsey Hildenbrand followed with 14, Jackie Johnson 13 and Katie Alto 11.

Madison James led all scorers with her 32 points for Princeton. Lauren Bjurman added 13.

Bemidji will make a quick turnaround to play at Orono for a 12:30 p.m. matchup on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Bemidji 74, Princeton 72

BHS 26 32 7 9 -- 74

PRI 22 36 7 7 -- 72

Bemidji (3-1) -- Jones 21, Hildenbrand 14, Johnson 13, Alto 11, T. Wade 7, Hofstad 5, E. Wade 3.

Princeton (4-3) -- James 32, Bjurman 13, Kostanshek 7, Kleingartner 6, McGowan 6, Lupkes 3, Tennison 3, Jungroth 2.