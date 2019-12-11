BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s basketball team didn’t provide much suspense for its home fans much Friday night. But if you ask the Beavers, that’s not a bad thing.

“You always try to play as well as you can,” junior guard Nick Wagner said. “To beat any conference team by 20, 30 points, it’s always a great game.”

At home for the first time in nearly a month, Bemidji State roared ahead against Wayne State, showing its prowess in a 90-61 victory inside the BSU Gymnasium. The win stands as the program’s largest margin of victory within conference play since beating Minnesota Crookston by 42 on Dec. 20, 2013.

“To beat a team like that, by that amount kind of shows how good we can be,” Wagner said. “It’s what we’re striving to do this whole year.”

Bemidji State head coach Mike Boschee was even more impressed by the win in the aftermath of an injury bug hitting a few players. Cody Landwehr is likely out three-to-four weeks with a hand injury, and Ja Morgan’s night ended prematurely when he injured his hand early in the second half.

Boschee said he’s “very concerned” about Morgan’s injury but thankful that his teammates rallied in his absence.

“For us to beat a team by a bunch (without) Ja Morgan… for us to execute like we did, I’m taking that all day,” Boschee said. “Because Ja’s one of the best players in the league. We had a lot of guys step up today.”

And though the Beavers (5-3, 2-2 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) didn’t face much pressure on the scoreboard Friday night, a depleted lineup has challenged them with trials of another kind.

“We played pretty full,” Boschee said. “… You don’t always know when you face adversity, but we had a lot of guys step up when we faced some.”

Wagner and Griffin Chase were at the center of it all on Friday. Both had the hot hand, Wagner putting up 28 points on 10-for-14 shooting and Chase putting up 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting.

“Everybody knows that, on this team, we’ve got a ton of guys who can score,” Wagner said. “That’s not going to be an issue going forward. Of course, when it’s your night, it always makes it a little more fun.”

The game was within a point at 19-18 a dozen minutes into the night. But once BSU exploded with an ensuing 17-2 run, the Wildcats (5-7, 2-2 NSIC) never recovered.

Bemidji State carried a 44-34 lead into halftime. The Wildcats made a soft push, coming within 61-46 with 11 minutes to go, but the Beavers weathered the soft storm and didn’t surrender control.

“We had one stretch where we lost a little focus, lost a little discipline, and that’s when they came back,” Boschee said. “We took a couple quick shots and turned it over. … We lost (discipline) for maybe a couple minutes, but we regained it pretty quick.”

Max Bjorklund spearheaded a 15-1 run deep into the second half with seven of the points, and Chase finished it off with a layup that provided a 78-49 cushion. The difference hit as many as 33, and BSU ultimately had a 29-point win to show for their efforts.

“We felt like we were the better team,” Wagner said. “Going in, we feel like that every night. Today, we played really well. We’re trying to do that every night if we can.”

Alongside Wagner and Chase in double figures, Bjorklund had 14 points while Logan Bader posted 11 points and nine rebounds. Zach Baumgartner played big minutes off the bench, as well, putting up a season-high eight points and a spark of energy to match.

Bemidji State closes out the weekend at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, against Augustana, back inside the BSU Gymnasium.

Bemidji State 90, Wayne State 61

WSC 24 37 -- 61

BSU 44 46 -- 90

WAYNE STATE (5-7, 2-2 NSIC) -- Janssen 12, Jackson 11, Mohr 11, Ferrarini 10, Penner 5, Patrick 4, Thayer 3, Iyagbaye 2, Burd 1, Dentlinger 1, Levi 1, Chukwuma 0. Totals 24-59, 9-23, 61.

BEMIDJI STATE (5-3, 2-2 NSIC) -- Wagner 28, Chase 18, Bjorklund 14, Bader 11, Baumgartner 8, Thompson 8, Senske 3, Hart 0, Morgan 0, Olizia 0. Totals 32-57, 14-19, 90.