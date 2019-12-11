BEMIDJI -- Weekend splits come with mixed emotions, but the Bemidji State men’s basketball team closed out its latest the way it wanted.

“The road trip with Moorhead and Northern (State), it’s always a challenge for everyone in the league,” BSU head coach Mike Boschee said. “To come close at Northern but not quite enough, it doesn’t feel good for 24 hours. But to come back (on Saturday) and play pretty consistent throughout the whole game… it was definitely a nice win and one you’re thankful for.”

A day removed from an 81-73 loss at Northern State, the Beavers (4-3, 1-2 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) earned their first conference win of the season through a wire-to-wire, 79-67 win over Minnesota State Moorhead last weekend.

“I thought it was really good, especially against a good Moorhead team,” senior Ja Morgan said of the victory. “Last year, we lost to them both times. I feel like we executed really well, stuck to the game plan, just played really good.”

Now back at home, Boschee believes his group is capable of stringing wins together.

“You can get on (a run) during a game. I think the same kind of thought process or feelings happen when you string games together,” he said. “It’s figuring out a way to win, figuring out a way to play to strengths and stay away from your weaknesses. There’s a certain amount of intelligence that goes into it. There’s a certain amount of discipline that goes into it.

“There’s definitely a way to get into a run during a game, but there’s also a way to get into some runs and string a few games together, for sure.”

If Bemidji State does get hot, Morgan will surely play a big role in that.

The senior leads the NSIC with 6.3 assists per game, a 3.7 assist-to-turnover ratio and 2.1 steals per game. He’s scored 20-plus points in three straight games, good for a 16.9 average on the season.

“(I’m) just seeing what the defense gives me,” Morgan said. “Just trying to control the game as much as possible and seeing how they play me, and then seeing what I can do to get my other guys the ball in the right spots.”

Boschee has seen firsthand the growth Morgan has shown to quietly become one of the top players in the Northern Sun.

“He’s controlling the game. He’s doing what you want your point guards to do,” Boschee said. “… Hopefully he’ll be able to continue to do that as we wear on in the conference season. Because you know teams are going to know that he's pretty good at some point. They’ll do things to try to stop him. But good players continue to find a way to be efficient out there.”

Morgan and the rest of his teammates will need to be at their best when Wayne State and Augustana roll into the BSU Gymnasium. The Wildcats (5-6, 2-1 NSIC) open the weekend at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and the Vikings (8-1, 3-0 NSIC) follow at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.

“They’ve got some pretty good pieces. I feel like (they’re) two tough teams,” Morgan said. “… We’ve been practicing hard and preparing for the games. I feel like we’re ready.”