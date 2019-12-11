BEMIDJI -- Ready or not, Rachael Heittola was getting thrown into the fire as soon as she suited up for the Bemidji State women’s basketball team.

“A big part of recruiting her was that I knew it was going to be an automatic need, whether she was ready or not,” BSU head coach Chelsea DeVille said. “(She’s) a great 6-3 frame, long, athletic. She’s still very raw, and she’s a pretty darn good post at that.”

Heittola, a freshman forward/center from Belleville, Wis., has been a key cog in the wheel in the Beavers’ rotation so far this season. The understudy to junior center Taylor Bray has learned what she can in a hurry.

“For me, I know that I really have to pay attention in practice because I know that I am new,” Heittola said. “Also, just watching what Taylor does in practice and trying to imitate her, that’s really big. Because when I go in, I have to make up for her being out.”

The two have complemented each other in a center position depleted of depth, combining for 17.2 points per game on the year. Heittola’s 8.9 scoring average off the bench places her third on the team, and she’s ready for whatever defenses throw at her.

“Down low, I know that coach has said that we have two of the really good posts,” Heittola said. “I see my job as I get the ball (and) if there’s an opening or a place I can attack, then I will go and score. Otherwise, I’m looking for people to come double team, and then I look for the open person.”

Though Heittola is new to college basketball, DeVille has seen the potential in her.

“She’s got a high, high ceiling. We’re not even close yet,” DeVille said. “I’m thankful she’s been able to pick up the game as quickly as she has. Each week, we just need to get her even more ready and get her even better.”

Heittola scored a career-high 14 points during last weekend’s road trip to Northern State. While the collegiate game has been an adjustment, her counterpart in the paint has prepared her well.

“I’m battling against Tay Bray every day,” Heittola said. “It’s gotten me a lot stronger and ready to battle against others in the post. (After) going against Taylor every day, going against other teams… I know what’s coming.”

Wayne State and Augustana are due up next for Bemidji State (4-3, 1-2 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) on the schedule. A matchup with the Wildcats (6-2, 2-1 NSIC) opens the weekend at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and the Vikings (5-2, 1-2 NSIC) will follow at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, inside the BSU Gymnasium.

The pairing follows a weekend of losses against NSU (68-56) and then-No. 22 Minnesota State Moorhead (86-57). After a series where the Beavers didn’t dictate much, DeVille hopes to flip that around this weekend.

“Sometimes it looks like we’re standing around in wet socks. We’re just uncomfortable,” she said. “We need to make sure we do that to them and make them uncomfortable.”

Being at home adds to that sense of urgency.

“We played a very difficult three-game road streak,” DeVille said. “Now we’re home for three, and we need to protect. It’s a moxie we’ve got to have, but it’s also a state of mind. The reality is, we’ve got to win the games that we have here.”