MINNEAPOLIS -- Food doesn’t taste as good right now for Minnesota Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders. He’s not sleeping as well, and isn’t nearly as eager to go out to eat.

Those are all side effects of the Timberwolves’ current six-game losing streak. A season that started in such a positive direction has quickly turned sideways on the Wolves. With a home date with the vaunted Los Angeles Clippers on tap for Friday night, Dec. 13, consecutive loss No. 7 is staring them in the face, particularly with how poorly they have played of late.

Minnesota (10-14) opened the season with the look of an energized team committed to its new systems on both ends of the floor. It was playing with great pace and executing its defensive schemes. The results weren’t always perfect, but the process was sound. The new era of Timberwolves’ basketball had arrived, it seemed.

But the last six games have reminded the Wolves’ faithful of a product they’ve seen much of over the past decade-plus.

Minnesota has looked sluggish for various parts of games, not getting back in transition and, even in the half-court, it cannot get stops. The Wolves are surrendering 128 points a game during their current losing streak. In the month of December, they’re sporting the league’s worst defensive rating and the fourth-worst net rating. Saunders thinks the offense has also been far from perfect.

It’s easy to look at the schedule and point to the Wolves’ downfall. They feasted on weak foes early in the season and have, unsurprisingly, been brought back down to earth by upper-echelon competition. Saunders admitted the scheme has gotten more difficult of late. So some of the losses make sense. But Minnesota also has lost to Memphis and was blown out by Phoenix in this stretch.

And Saunders isn’t so much worried about the Wolves’ wins and losses as he is by the play, which has been poor.

“It’s about doing the right things and building a foundation, and in the last couple of weeks here since Thanksgiving, we haven’t made those steps,” Saunders said. “Which makes you as a coach know we need to do more, and we need to do a better job as a whole of addressing what needs to be done and stay consistent with it, too, because our margin of error is not one that’s a big margin where we can slack on doing the little things, doing the details, and then the outcome isn’t what you want.”

Saunders noted the Wolves have added to their game plan in recent weeks, building upon what they installed in training camp and the preseason. The plan now is to pare things back a bit and get back to the basics. Perhaps the lack of practice time has also hurt Minnesota.

But that’s just the reality of an NBA season. You have to continue to evolve as a team, and do so without daily practice time. Sure, there will be ebbs and flows along the way, but they shouldn’t be this drastic. And it seems the more Minnesota does wrong, the more its players try harder to fix the issues, and the worse things get. With the losing has come the Wolves often getting out of their systems.

“Sometimes we get away from ourselves. Guys have to understand that we have to do it as a team and we’ll be fine,” forward Robert Covington said. “We can’t just allow ourselves to try to carry all the load. We gotta trust, like Ryan would say, trust the system and know what we’re doing and how we’ve been doing it, what was our success at the beginning.”

That early season success already feels like it was so long ago, but Minnesota is holding onto it as proof that it can be a good team if it does things the right way. Yes, things flipped quickly on the Wolves, but Saunders told his team it can flip back just as fast.

“But you’ve got to make it flip, you’ve got to make it change,” Saunders said. “It’s got to first come from the individual, but then it has to come from the group where individuals are all put together to reach a common goal. I think we really had that early in the year. Sometimes throughout the season, when a little adversity hits, you can lose your way a little bit, but I don’t have concerns that we won’t find our way again, because these guys have been great with things, and they’ve still been positive, but we also understand that we have a ways to go in building this foundation, too.”

As a longtime member of this franchise, Karl-Anthony Towns has played through his fair share of losing streaks. Minnesota lost nine in a row during the 24-year-old center’s rookie season. That doesn’t make this any more palatable. Towns noted his frustration “is high,” but only because of how badly he wants to win.

“We were in a great spot. We obviously dug ourselves a hole,” Towns said. “It’s early in the season. As a leader you have to look at a glass half full. But you also have to look at it half empty, because we’re on a losing skid like this. But you also have to look at it as half full, because we have a lot more games to go. We can turn it around. It’s just frustrating. We have to go out and find ways to get a ‘W.’ ”

Sooner rather than later.

“We can do it,” guard Andrew Wiggins said. “We can talk about it, but we have to be able to do it. We know what we’re capable of.”