LITTLE FALLS -- The Bemidji High School boys basketball team picked up its first win of the season Tuesday night with a one-sided 76-41 win at Little Falls.

Three Lumberjack scorers finished in double digits.

Leading the way was Nick Snell with 18 and Quincy Wilson with 16 as the seniors each splashed four 3-pointers for the game, while Colten Jensen added 10.

The Jacks (1-2) shot out to a 28-point advantage at halftime and never looked back as they overpowered the Flyers (0-2).

Luke Kush paced all scorers with his 19 points for the home side.

Bemidji will continue its season-opening road trip at St. Cloud Apollo for a 2 p.m. tip on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Bemidji 76, Little Falls 41

BHS 47 29 --76

LF 19 22 -- 41

Bemidji (1-2) -- Snell 18, Q. Wilson 16, Jensen 10, Biehn 7, Carlson 6, Arel 5, Williams 5, Severts 3, S. Hess 2, Luksik 2, S. Wilson 2.

Little Falls (0-2) -- Kush 19, Poser 6, A. Gwost 5, Pechan 4, Wenzel 3, Z. Gwost 2, Petrowitz 2.