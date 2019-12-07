MOORHEAD -- When Derek Thompson put the Bemidji State men’s basketball team on the board on Saturday, the Beavers grabbed the opening lead at Minnesota State Moorhead.

BSU played ahead for the final 38 minutes, 38 seconds from then on, fending off the Dragons for a 79-67 road victory.

MSUM (5-4, 1-2 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) came as close as 40-39 early in the second half, but Bemidji State (4-3, 1-2 NSIC) never surrendered its lead in the wire-to-wire win. The Beavers put things out of reach with a late 13-4 run, where Ja Morgan scored eight points and vaulted BSU ahead 73-59 with three minutes to play.

Bemidji State led by as many as 10 in the first half, going up 28-18 on a pair of Nick Wagner free throws, but Minnesota State Moorhead worked its deficit back down to 33-29 by halftime.

A 10-4 spurt early in the second half had the Dragons within a point -- still with 15:44 to play -- but Wagner answered with a 3-pointer and Cody Landwehr followed with a layup to restore a bit of breathing room.

MSUM was still sticking around with eight minutes remaining, holding at 60-55 on a Gavin Baumgartner jumper, but Morgan then sparked the game-changing separation on the ensuing 13-4 burst.

The BSU defense allowed just two field goals over the final five minutes -- both harmless makes with the game already in hand -- to secure the 79-67 victory.

Morgan’s 21 points paced the team and was good for his third straight 20-point performance. Wagner added 18 and Landwehr a season-high 13 off the bench, while Thompson fought through foul trouble and finished with 12 points in 14 minutes.

Bryce Irsfeld’s 21 points led an MSUM contingent of three players in double figures. Baumgartner also tallied 16 and Johnny Beeninga 10.

The Beavers will eye a winning streak when they host Wayne State at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the BSU Gymnasium.

Bemidji State 79, Minnesota State Moorhead 67

BSU 33 46 -- 79

MSUM 29 38 -- 67

BEMIDJI STATE (4-3, 1-2 NSIC) -- Morgan 21, Wagner 18, Landwehr 13, Thompson 12, Chase 7, Bjorklund 4, Bader 3, Baumgartner 1. Totals 29-56, 16-24, 79.

MSUM (5-4, 1-2 NSIC) -- Irsfeld 21, Baumgartner 16, Beeninga 10, Sevlie 7, Sem 5, Rund 3, Williams 3, Bergh 2, Hanson 0, Mertens 0, Zimmer 0. Totals 21-56, 19-25, 67.