MOORHEAD -- There was nothing particularly flashy about Minnesota State Moorhead on Saturday, but the No. 22 Dragons proved worthy of their national ranking with a solid 86-57 win over the Bemidji State women’s basketball team in Moorhead.

MSUM (8-2, 3-0 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) led by double figures for the final 30 minutes, 5 seconds of the night, as BSU (4-3, 1-2 NSIC) never produced a comeback that dented deep into its deficit.

The Beavers remained within a possession at 6-5 on a Taylor Bray layup three minutes in. But from there, Minnesota State maintained control.

The Dragons scored the final five points of the first quarter for a 24-12 doubling, and they made it 9-0 run for a 28-12 lead into the second. By the time Bemidji State reached 28, MSUM carried a 44-28 lead into the locker rooms.

Sydney Zerr drained a 3-pointer to open the second half, cutting the difference to 13, but BSU never came closer. The Dragons finished the third quarter ahead 67-48, and the Beavers were on the wrong side of a 19-9 fourth quarter in the 86-57 final.

Trinity Myer’s 12 points led Bemidji State, most of which came from a 8-for-12 performance at the free-throw line. The added efforts of Claire Wolhowe (11), Bray (10) and Zerr (10) made for a season-high four double-digit scorers, as well.

Madi Green had 18 points for MSUM to lead all scorers, while Megan Hintz had a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double. On the game, the Dragons out-rebounded the Beavers 43-20.

Bemidji State be home for the first time in NSIC play when it hosts Wayne State at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the BSU Gymnasium.

No. 22 Minnesota State Moorhead 86, Bemidji State 57

BSU 12 16 20 9 -- 57

MSUM 24 20 23 19 -- 86

BEMIDJI STATE (4-3, 1-2 NSIC) -- Myer 12, Wolhowe 11, Bray 10, Zerr 10, Heittola 9, Bachmann 3, DuBois 1, Rezabek 1, Gartner 0, Wenner 0. Totals 18-47, 15-24, 57.

MSUM (8-2, 3-0 NSIC) -- Green 18, Hintz 14, Boom 11, Liegel 10, Steichen 10, Brown 5, Jacobson 5, Tornstrom 5, Fech 4, McKeever 2, Ritchie 2, Herbranson 0, Thuringer 0. Totals 29-58, 21-23, 86.