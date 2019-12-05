SAUK RAPIDS -- The Bemidji High School boys basketball team nearly came back from 17 points down at Sauk Rapids-Rice on Friday, but the Storm ultimately got away with a 73-69 win.

BHS dropped to 0-2 with the loss, its first winless start through a pair of games since 2014-15.

In the closing half minute, Quincy Wilson had a 3-point attempt for the tie. It missed, and after a Nick Snell offensive rebound and the ensuing timeout, the Lumberjacks turned the ball over to lose their final chance to complete the comeback.

The deficit proved too much to rally from, as Bemidji fell behind by 17 in a first half that eventually ended 33-25. BHS outscored the Storm (2-0) 44-40 after halftime.

Ben Hess put up a team-high 16 points for the Jacks, while Wilson added 11 in the second half for a baker’s dozen on the game. Colten Jensen (11) and Silas Hess (10) both hit double figures, as well.

Sauk Rapids-Rice’s Kobe Lee put up 23 points to lead all scorers, while Ethan Opsahl mixed in another 18.

Bemidji will look to find the win column in Little Falls with a 7:15 p.m. tipoff on Tuesday, Dec. 10, against the Flyers.

Sauk Rapids-Rice 73, Bemidji 69

BHS 25 44 -- 69

SRR 33 40 -- 73

BEMIDJI (0-2) -- B. Hess 16, Wilson 13, Jensen 11, S. Hess 10, Luksik 9, LaValley 4, Williams 3, Snell 2, Arel 1.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE (2-0) -- Lee 23, Opsahl 18, Schloe 9, Harren 8, Seaman 7, Loesch 6, Schmitt 2.