GRAND RAPIDS -- The Bemidji High School girls basketball team suffered its first setback of the season on Friday night, falling 77-64 to Grand Rapids on the road.

Lindsey Hildenbrand had a team-high 14 points for the Lumberjacks, 11 of which came after the break in their efforts to erase a 33-26 halftime deficit. The Thunderhawks (4-2) kept things out of reach, though, outscoring BHS 44-38 over the final 18 minutes to clinch the win.

Rylie Jones tallied another 10 points for Bemidji, while Katie Alto and Taylor Wade mixed in eight apiece. Mya Roberts led all scorers with 17 points toward the Grand Rapids cause, and Emma Markovich (15), Taryn Hamling (12) and Maddi McKinney (12) also reached double digits.

The Jacks will hope to correct course with a week off before facing Princeton on the road at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13.

Grand Rapids 77, Bemidji 64

BHS 26 38 -- 65

GR 33 44 -- 77

BEMIDJI (2-1) -- Hildenbrand 14, R. Jones 10, Alto 8, T. Wade 8, Hofstad 7, Johnson 5, E. Wade 5, Huberty 3, Bolte 2, Peterson 2.

GRAND RAPIDS (4-2) -- Roberts 17, Markovich 15, Hamling 12, McKinney 12, Hanson 9, Bowman 8, LaPlant 3, Lofstrom 1.