BSU trailed Northern State by 18 with just over nine minutes remaining in the second half. The Beavers cut back within two in the final minute, but that was as close as they climbed during an 81-73 loss in Aberdeen, S.D.

Bemidji State (3-3, 0-2 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) overcame an early 13-0 Wolves run and kept within 40-34 by the break. But after they opened the second half with six of the first eight points, NSU (5-3, 1-1 NSIC) stormed off on a 20-4 run to assume a 62-44 lead.

The difference held at 18 until Ja Morgan hit a 3-pointer with 9 minutes, 6 seconds to play. BSU soon after rattled off a 12-2 run to come within seven, and a Morgan three eventually made it a one-possession game at 73-70 with 1:22 on the clock.

Parker Fox answered with a layup on the other end, but Morgan splashed another triple from the same spot on the wing with 31.3 seconds to go. However, Northern State iced the game by making all four of its free throws -- with a pivotal Bemidji State turnover in between -- and Fox added a double-clutch dunk with four seconds left as the exclamation point.

Morgan had 20 points, including 16 in the second half, as well as six rebounds and five assists. Logan Bader and Griffin Chase added season-highs of 13 points apiece.

Fox scored a game-high 22 points to go along with 20 from Gabe King and 10 from Cole Dahl. NSU also outperformed the Beavers at the free-throw line, 19-for-30 versus 2-for-4.

BSU will wrap up the weekend road trip with a 5:30 p.m. tipoff at Minnesota State Moorhead on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Northern State 81, Bemidji State 73

BSU 34 39 -- 73

NSU 40 41 -- 81

BEMIDJI STATE (3-3, 0-2 NSIC) -- Morgan 20, Bader 13, Chase 13, Landwehr 8, Wagner 8, Bjorklund 5, Thompson 4, Baumgartner 2. Totals 29-59, 2-4, 73.

NORTHERN STATE (5-3, 1-1 NSIC) -- Fox 22, King 20, Dahl 10, Chatman 8, Kallman 8, Stark 8, Belka 5, Dominovic 0. Totals 27-51, 19-30, 81.