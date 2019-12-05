ABERDEEN, S.D. -- With the opening bucket of the fourth quarter, Trinity Myer put the Bemidji State women’s basketball team within six points of Northern State on Friday. But the Wolves broke loose with the next 15 points, which led to a 68-56 win over BSU in Aberdeen, S.D.

Myer produced a new career-high of 23 points, as did Rachael Heittola with 14, but the rest of the Beavers contributed just 19 combined on a low-scoring offensive night.

Though Bemidji State (4-2, 1-1 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) led 13-12 after one quarter, NSU (5-3, 1-1 NSIC) jumped ahead in the second. Northern State closed the frame on a 13-5 run, which created the separation necessary for a 35-26 game by halftime.

Lexi Wadsworth splashed a 3-pointer at the start of the third, giving the Wolves a 12-point lead, but a 9-0 run in response gave BSU life. The Beavers never cut closer than three, however, and their 48-40 deficit soon ballooned to 63-42 midway through the fourth.

Bemidji State produced another 9-0 run from there, which brought them back within a dozen, but time quickly ran out on the 68-56 loss.

BSU shot just 15-for-41 (36.6 percent) on the evening, including 2-for-14 (14.3 percent) from deep, while committing 20 turnovers. NSU heated up as the night wore on, finishing 23-for-55 (41.8 percent) from the floor and 8-for-16 (50 percent) from downtown.

Brianna Kusler paced Northern State with 15 points, while Jessi Marti and Wadsworth each chipped in another 14.

The Beavers will resume NSIC play at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at No. 22 Minnesota State Moorhead.

Northern State 68, Bemidji State 56

BSU 13 13 14 16 -- 56

NSU 12 23 13 20 -- 68

BEMIDJI STATE (4-2, 1-1 NSIC) -- Myer 23, Heittola 14, Bray 7, Wolhowe 7, Rezabek 3, Bachmann 2, DuBois 0, Zerr 0. Totals 15-41, 24-32, 56.

NORTHERN STATE (5-3, 1-1 NSIC) -- Kusler 15, Marti 14, Wadsworth 14, Smith 7, Harris 4, Johnson 4, Spier 3, Tvedt 3, Hardwick 2, Rogers 2, Rithmiller 0, Terwilliger 0. Totals 23-55, 14-18, 68.