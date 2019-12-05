Just like last year, when the Nevis native jumped into the starting lineup during the final eight games of the season, Chase was the next man up for the Bemidji State men’s basketball team last weekend.

“I gained a lot of confidence down there,” Chase said of BSU’s 1-1 trip to St. Petersburg, Fla. “I was put into positions that I haven’t been in recently, so it was kind of nice getting a new feel for the game. I look to build on that going forward.”

A likely season-ending injury to full-time starter Jacob Hoffman left a vacancy for the Beavers at tipoff. Chase’s experience filling in made the transition a bit easier.

“I think it’s helped,” he said. “Last year I started a couple games, so just knowing what to expect and having to produce more in a bigger role, I knew what was expected of me. (That) made it a little easier this time around.”

Chase averaged 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds on the weekend, which included a healthy 36 minutes of action in Saturday’s win.

“He’s solid at everything. He does everything pretty well,” Bemidji State head coach Mike Boschee said. “He’s a really good defender out there. He’s intelligent, smart, makes the right plays all the time. And then offensively, he’s kind of the same way.”

BSU (3-2, 1-0 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) will need more of the same from Chase as the Beavers resume NSIC play. The conference slate started with an 88-72 dud against Minnesota Crookston on Nov. 21, so Bemidji State is focused on showing up on the Northern Sun stage.

“When you go on the road, you’ve got to play well,” Boschee said. “You can’t be average. I think we’re making strides in a lot of areas, but when we step on the court, we’ve got to be good.”

Northern State is first on the agenda with a 7:30 p.m. game on Friday, Dec. 6, in Aberdeen, S.D. The weekend concludes with a 5:30 p.m. tipoff at Minnesota State Moorhead on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Things may look different for Chase than originally planned, but he’ll do his homework to be ready for the opponents.

“Just getting extra shots up in practice,” he said of preparing for a starting role. “Making sure you know the game plan, because once you’re in the starting lineup, you’re probably going to have to guard different guys than you would coming off the bench. Knowing those things will help you along the way.”

Boschee knows that, even in a complementary role, Chase’s contributions can go a long way toward the team’s success.

“We do want him to be a little bit more aggressive,” Boschee said. “I think, with time, he’ll continue to grow there. But again, he makes all the right reads. Very unselfish. He looks for all his teammates first. We need him to continue to grow there.”

And while Boschee acknowledged the team is a work in progress -- as are all others -- he’s happy with the tweaks they’ve made on the fly.

“There were definitely things we can improve on. The guys are open to working on those things,” Boschee said of last weekend. “We made some corrections quickly and played much better on Saturday. I’m happy to see the guys make strides and were willing to change a little bit on how we play. It certainly helped us.”