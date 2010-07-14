PERHAM -- The Bemidji High School boys basketball team was clipped 68-64 by Perham in a back-and-forth road contest to open the 2019-20 season Tuesday night.

Trailing by five midway through the first half, the Lumberjacks (0-1) surged into a slim 32-31 edge over the Yellowjackets (1-0) at halftime.

In the second half, a 6-0 run extended Bemidji lead to 45-38 with 12:15 to play.

Perham guard Elijah Morris splashed a pair of corner 3-pointers in the final four minutes, one that tied the game at 54-all and another that gave the home team a 61-59 lead with two minutes to go.

A couple of Quincy Wilson free throws knotted the game back up at 61-all before Colten Jensen handed BHS a 64-63 lead with 44 seconds remaining. Charlie Rasmussen clinched the game from the free-throw line by sinking a pair to give the Yellowjackets a 65-64 lead with 29 seconds on the clock.

Jensen led the Lumberjacks with 18 points while Gavin Luksik followed with 16 and Wilson with 14.

Rasmussen paced all scorers with a game-high 24 points for Perham. Morris and Finn Diggins chipped in 19 points apiece.

Bemidji will continue its five-game, season-opening road trip at Sauk Rapids-Rice on Friday, Dec. 6. Tip-off is set for 7:15 p.m.

Perham 68, Bemidji 64

BHS 32 32-- 64

PER 31 37-- 68

BEMIDJI (0-1) -- Jensen 18, Luksik 16, Wilson 14, S. Hess 6, B. Hess 4, Williams 4, Biehn 3, Arel 2.

PERHAM (1-0) -- Rasmussen 24, Diggins 19, Morris 19, Hillukka 2, McMartin 2, Stevens 2.