HIBBING -- A strong second half and a mix of balance propelled the Bemidji High School girls basketball team to a 74-63 road win at Hibbing on Tuesday.

The Lumberjacks (2-0) entered halftime in a 36-31 hole, but a 16-point swing out of the locker rooms proved to be the difference in keeping BHS perfect on the young season.

“First half, we were playing too fast,” Bemidji head coach Steve Schreiber said. “We want to play fast, but we were out-of-control fast. In the second half, we settled down.

“We played really, really good half-court defense. And we actually used our offense instead of just trying to jam the ball inside or trying to jack up 3-pointers. I think that was the biggest change.”

Katie Alto finished with 21 points to lead the offensive efforts, while Rylie Jones had 12 after halftime for 16 on the night. Lindsey Hildenbrand mixed in 15 points alongside 10 from Ashley Hofstad and eight from Taylor Wade.

“It was, basically, across the board,” Schreiber said of the offensive production. “If we didn’t have that balance, I don't think we would have won that game.”

The Jacks will look to keep rolling when they travel to Grand Rapids for 7:15 p.m. meeting on Friday, Dec. 6.

Bemidji 74, Hibbing 63

BHS 31 43 -- 74

HIB 36 27 -- 63

BEMIDJI (2-0) -- Alto 21, R. Jones 16, Hildenbrand 15, Hofstad 10, T. Wade 8, Bolte 3.

HIBBING (1-2) -- Hawkinson 21, Manning 19, Williams 11, Aune 6, Lampton 2, Petrich 2, Clough 1, Clusiau 1.