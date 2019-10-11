CROOKSTON -- A lot went right for the Bemidji State women’s basketball team on Monday.

A shut-down defensive performance powered BSU to a 72-50 win at Minnesota Crookston, good for the program’s second-largest conference victory in the past 12 seasons.

The only bigger such win in the five-year Chelsea DeVille era was an 83-57 victory at Minot State on Jan. 20, 2017.

At 15-for-56, the Beavers (4-1, 1-0 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) also held the Golden Eagles (1-4, 0-1 NSIC) to 26.8 percent shooting from the field, which is Bemidji State’s best defensive showing in NSIC play since Jan. 17, 2014.

Furthermore, Monday’s rout marks the first time BSU has won its conference opener since 2012.

UMC actually led 12-7 in the early goings. But the Beavers ended the first quarter ahead 15-14, and they stretched the advantage to 21-14 midway through the second for a 14-2 run.

Trinity Myer and Taylor Bray produced the final four points of a 33-22 first half, and then Myer and Brooklyn Bachmann added the first six of the third quarter for a 10-0 spurt.

The Bemidji State lead held at 55-38 after three, and the smooth sailing continued in the fourth. The difference hit as high as 26 and never dipped below 17, and BSU walked out as convincing victors.

Bachmann had a season-high 17 points to lead all scorers. Bray added 15 points and eight rebounds, while Myer also had 12 points and seven boards. Bemidji High School graduate Rumer Flatness made her collegiate debut in the final minute, as well.

Kylie Post had 12 and Abby Guidinger 10 to pace Minnesota Crookston.

The Beavers resume Northern Sun action at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, against Northern State in Aberdeen, S.D.

Bemidji State 72, Minnesota Crookston 50

BSU 15 18 22 17 -- 72

UMC 14 8 16 12 -- 50

BEMIDJI STATE (4-1, 1-0 NSIC) -- Bachmann 17, Bray 15, Myer 12, Heittola 8, Wolhowe 8, DuBois 5, Zerr 5, Rezabek 2, Bott 0, Flatness 0, Gartner 0, Wenner 0. Totals 25-54, 18-22, 72.

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON (1-4, 0-1 NSIC) -- Post 12, Guidinger 10, Peplinski 8, Cornale 4, Carpenter 3, Vetsch 3, Freund 2, Fox 2, Peterson 2, Schoenicke 2, Weakley 2, Burke 0, Praska 0. Totals 15-56, 19-27, 50.