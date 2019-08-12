BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State men’s basketball junior guard Jacob Hoffman may be out for the season due to a stress fracture in his foot, BSU head coach Mike Boschee said Tuesday.

“He might be done for the year,” Boschee said. “It might be a possible (medical) redshirt, which is obviously really disappointing.”

Hoffman has averaged 11.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in three games this season. As a sophomore in 2018-19, he scored 11.6 points a night and shot a team-best 44.6 percent from behind the 3-point line.

“He’s worked really hard to be in it,” Boschee said. “We were expecting a lot of really good things from him this year, so it’s definitely a blow to our team. … Obviously we want to have him, but it looks like he may be done for the year.”

The Beavers next face Tampa and Eckerd College in the Eckerd College Classic on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29-30, in St. Petersburg, Fla.