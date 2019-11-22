BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State women’s basketball team broke free from a 34-all tie with an 8-0 run to close the first half on Friday, and the Beavers never looked back.

Junior center Taylor Bray also scored a breakout 14 first-half points, aiding a 76-60 win over Mayville State at the BSU Gymnasium.

The Comets (1-2) hung around for the majority of the first half, holding within 20-16 after a quarter and even leading as late as 30-29 midway through the second. But sophomore forward Coley Rezabek and senior guard Erica Gartner combined for an 8-0 Bemidji State run to finish off the first half, good for a 42-34 advantage.

The Beavers (3-1) continued to surge in the third quarter. BSU added the first five points for a 13-point lead, and they stretched it to as many as 21 at 64-43 on a Gartner 3-pointer.

The advantage held firm at 66-47 through three, and a low-scoring fourth quarter made for the 76-60 final.

Bray’s 16 points on the game surpassed her production of 10 combined points through the first three games of the season. Sophomore guard Trinity Myer put up a team-high 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting, also adding six rebounds and four assists. Gartner and junior point guard Sydney Zerr also chipped in nine points apiece, all coming from downtown.

Claire Blascziek tallied a game-high 22 points for Mayville State, and Nicole Bunting had another 13.

Bemidji State will begin Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Minnesota Crookston.

Bemidji State 76, Mayville State 60

MSU 16 18 13 13 -- 60

BSU 20 22 24 10 -- 76

MAYVILLE STATE (1-2) -- Blascziek 22, Bunting 13, Skillingstad 8, Heurung 7, Hale 4, Reilly 4, Zrust 2, Shamp 0, Foster 0, Magsam 0, Skjordal 0, Herzog 0, Anderson 0, Walcker 0, Elfering 0. Totals 23-54, 9-13, 60.

BEMIDJI STATE (3-1) -- Myer 18, Bray 16, Gartner 9, Zerr 9, Rezabek 8, Wolhowe 6, Heittola 5, Bachmann 3, Wenner 2, Bott 0, DuBois 0. Totals 29-61, 9-15, 76.