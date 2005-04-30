MINNEAPOLIS -- One downer amid an otherwise promising start to the season for the upstart Minnesota Timberwolves: shooting.

To many fans, the primary concern, specifically, has been the team’s 3-point shooting. The Wolves’ new-age system has the team firing threes at a historic rate for the franchise (39.7 per game — third -most in the NBA), but Minnesota is just 28th in 3-point percentage (31.3).

But the reality is the Wolves just don’t have many outside shooters on their roster. It’s Robert Covington and Karl-Anthony Towns, then a bunch of question marks.

What’s important in the franchise’s opinion is it establishes its system and gets players to buy in. Eventually, maybe as the roster evolves, shots will fall. The 3-point shooting struggles were almost expected.

The same can’t be said for the struggles at the free-throw line. Minnesota is making just 74.7 percent of its attempts from the stripe, good for 21st in the NBA. The Wolves made a woeful 11 of their 21 attempts in their loss Wednesday to Utah.

So what’s the problem?

Coach Ryan Saunders is looking into that.

He knows free-throw shooting involves repetition, rhythm and routine. That’s been the belief for seemingly forever. But the team is also investigating whether the team’s pace is contributing to its struggles.

It sounds like an odd excuse, but there does appear to be statistical correlation. The Wolves are second in pace this season. No team in the top four in pace heading into the weekend was in the top 10 in free-throw shooting. Three of those teams were in the bottom 10. Only one team in the top eight in pace is in the top 10 in free-throw shooting — Houston, whose best player, James Harden, is an excellent free-throw shooter who gets to the line at a nauseating pace.

Last season, just one team in the top nine in pace finished in the top 13 in free-throw shooting. Perhaps it is hard to catch your breath and knock down a couple of free throws?

“Pace can make a difference,” Wolves wing Treveon Graham said. “We just got to get conditioned to play that pace and still make our free throws.”

There are other possible explanations. It’s also possible the teams that tend to play faster are the ones with the less offensively skilled players who are looking for easy buckets in transition. Either way, Saunders said the Wolves aren’t going to stop playing fast. The organization wants that to be a staple.

“But it’s maybe where we’re going to need to start shooting free throws maybe after running,” Saunders said. “Things like that to simulate a game-like environment.”

Like many things early this season as Minnesota adapts to a new style of play, Saunders said this, too, is a work in progress.

“We like the progress we’ve had and we’ve made,” Saunders said. “But there’s also things like the free-throw shooting that we need to address. And diving deeper into that and addressing them in game-like situations within practice, how we do with everything, is going to be important for us.”

Covington out Saturday

Robert Covington will miss Saturday’s game against Phoenix for personal reasons, the Wolves said Friday. Jake Layman will miss the game with a sprained left big toe. Josh Okogie is questionable with left knee soreness.

Shabazz Napier is doubtful with a right hamstring strain that has caused him to miss a couple of weeks, but Saunders said Napier participated in small group activities Thursday, the same day he was spotted doing some resistance band work. He still doesn’t have a timeline to return, but Saunders noted the backup guard is “progressing.”