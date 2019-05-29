MINNEAPOLIS — Jake Layman was establishing himself as a critical, productive member of the Timberwolves’ rotation. Over a six-game stretch, the wing was averaging 13.2 points while shooting 53 percent from the field and 39 percent from 3-point range.

He was rebounding, spacing the floor, and his teammates were starting to find him on cuts — playing the role Minnesota envisioned for him when he signed a three-year deal this offseason.

Then he got hurt.

Layman hyperextended the big toe on his left foot while trying to nab a loose ball in Minnesota’s win in Utah on Monday. He missed Wednesday’s loss to the Jazz, and Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders doesn’t have a timeline for his return, saying that the team doesn’t expect to have him on Saturday against Phoenix.

Saunders said Thursday that Layman’s injury can be likened to turf toe. Layman said recovery time can be different depending on the person and the severity. Layman was still in a walking boot as of Thursday.

Still, it’s fair to expect he’ll miss at least a few games. His absence is unfortunate for Minnesota giving his recent strong play.

“I feel like I was getting into a good rhythm finally,” Layman said Wednesday, “but stuff happens.”

His injury likely means more opportunities for young players such as Keita Bates-Diop and Kelan Martin. Saunders thought Bates-Diop — a prominent member of the rotation at the end of last season before starting this year in Iowa — gave Minnesota some nice minutes on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Martin, who’s finding his outside shot, gives the Timberwolves the type of floor spacing they desperately need, particularly without Layman.

Layman’s injury is just the latest of many for Minnesota through the first 15 games. But Wolves players believe they have the depth to stem any tide. Andrew Wiggins said the Wolves’ reserves have “been great the whole year.”

“We have a lot of guys that can step up and make plays, make big plays,” he said.

That will need to continue Minnesota’s versatile wing on the bench. Saunders noted Layman’s absence was immediately noticeable. That was something he and the coaching staff discussed immediately after Wednesday’s defeat.

“We missed Jake. We missed him early in the game, too,” Saunders said. “Because he puts pressure on the rim, he does a good job cutting, he runs the floor. We missed that.”