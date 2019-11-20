BEMIDJI -- Numbers have taken a big leap for Trinity Myer so far this season. And she had an immediate explanation as to why.

“Honestly, I’d say my teammates,” the Bemidji State women’s basketball sophomore said. “Brooklyn (Bachmann), she definitely spreads the floor. We have Claire Wolhowe putting up really good numbers. Her (shooting) percentage right now is really good. … They definitely have helped spread out the floor a little bit.”

The trio has been the driving force for the Beavers this season, which has them out to a 2-1 start with one final nonconference game remaining. Myer has led the charge, averaging team-high 12.7 points and 8.7 rebounds (up from 7.5 and 2.7 a year ago).

“She’s just talented,” BSU head coach Chelsea DeVille said of Myer. “She played quite a bit as a freshman, and that’s hard to do. Now she’s got a whole year, so she is typically a veteran kid for us already as a sophomore. Her role hasn’t changed, she just got better.”

Myer’s offensive production isn’t the only thing DeVille lauded, however.

“She’s so dang good defensively,” DeVille said. “… Trin’s foot speed is so good. She can get out and then recover really quickly. She could guard any type of offensive player. I like her on a kid that can attack. She can just wreak havoc on kids that don’t handle pressure well. It’s really impressive, what she can do.”

Myer put up double-doubles in the first two games of the year, including career highs of 22 points and 12 rebounds in the season opener. But the other end of the court is where she truly gets to work.

“I’ve always loved defense. No matter what we’re doing, I’ve always gone for it,” she said. “… And I think all of us are coming together a little more, especially on the defensive end. We all love the switch up now instead of making it easy for teams to make passes. I think it gives us a little bit more of an edge on defense.”

Bemidji State has allowed 53.3 points per game so far this season, which ranks second in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. BSU grabs 42.7 rebounds a night, also second in the NSIC. While the offensive numbers aren’t staggering (62 points per game, 13th in the conference), DeVille doesn’t feel dependent on it for success.

“I’m really happy with how we’re defending,” she said. “In three, four games, we’ve really done a nice job defending for the most part. That’s what kept us in games (when) we go through those offensive woes, to stay in games and still compete. It’s nice to finally lean on a defensive effort.”

Another element of this year’s start has been the collective, team-first approach of the group, Myer said.

“(Our mindset is) ‘Hey, this is going to be our win’ instead of ‘I’m going to win it for us,’” she said. “I think we have definitely gotten away from last year, from it being (ourselves) to it being our team. It’s special this year.”

The Beavers will next be tested at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, against Mayville State at the BSU Gymnasium before Northern Sun play kicks off next week.