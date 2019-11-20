MINNEAPOLIS -- Bojan Bogdanovic scored 30 points -- including six 3-pointers -- and Donovan Mitchell added 26 to lead the Utah Jazz to a 103-95 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night, Nov. 20.

Rudy Gobert added 12 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks for the Jazz. Mike Conley totaled 16 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Utah snapped a two-game losing streak and earned its third road win of the season.

Andrew Wiggins finished with 22 points to lead the Wolves. Karl-Anthony Towns added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The Jazz shot 42 percent from 3-point range and scored 20 points off 13 Minnesota turnovers.

Towns and Wiggins each picked up two fouls early in the first quarter. With both Minnesota stars on the bench due to early foul trouble, the Jazz capitalized and took a 22-11 lead behind a 13-0 run. Mitchell sparked the run with a four-point play and Jeff Green finished it off with back-to-back baskets.

The Wolves opened the second quarter with a 15-2 run to surge back in front. Wiggins made back-to-back baskets and assisted on another to fuel the run. Keita Bates-Diop punctuated the run with a 3-pointer that put Minnesota up 34-28.

Utah didn't stay down for long. The Jazz ripped off 10 unanswered points as part of a 16-3 run that gave them a 44-37 lead. Bogdanovic, Conley and Royce O'Neale combined to hit four 3-pointers to lead the run.

The Jazz finally pulled away in the fourth quarter after knocking down seven 3-pointers. The final one from Bogdanovic made it 103-94 with 50.7 seconds left.

Utah took the lead for good earlier in the quarter with a 12-0 run highlighted by a go-ahead 3-point play from Gobert. Conley and Mitchell capped the run with back-to-back baskets to put the Jazz up 85-79.