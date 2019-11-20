The Beavers will play Minnesota Crookston to open Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play, and it’s not the Golden Eagles squad of years past waiting for them.

“They certainly have our respect,” BSU head coach Mike Boschee said. “They have one of the best players in the league (in Harrison Cleary), who really can get it going. Then you have some complementary players that really can step up and take hold of a game, as well. They’re a complete team on both ends of the court, and we certainly have to play well to beat them.”

UMC sits at 2-2 entering into the game, which includes a 78-76 nonconference win over NSIC foe Concordia-St. Paul. Minnesota Crookston also played within 60-52 of top-ranked Northwest Missouri State, who themselves stayed within 69-63 of Duke.

Despite the challenge, Bemidji State is up for it.

“A guy like (Cleary is) a possible candidate for player of the year. … He’s definitely going to be in the conversation. We’ve always got to be worried about him,” junior forward Derek Thompson said. “(But) we go hard every day in practice, push each other. I think we’ll be ready.”

The Beavers (2-0) will carry in the NSIC’s top offense -- by 28 points -- with their 122 average through two games. That number is sure to come back down to earth, but it’s been a promising start nonetheless.

“We’ve had two real good games and one real good exhibition where we feel like we’ve performed well, which I think has lifted everyone’s spirits,” said junior guard Nick Wagner, who leads the Northern Sun with 31 points per game. “Even going into the year, we knew our expectations were going to be high, that we can compete with anyone in the conference.”

BSU has managed expectations without a true test yet, but the Beavers are still drawing as much as they can from their wins.

“So far we’re looking good, but obviously those teams aren’t the caliber of what we’re going to see in the NSIC,” Thompson said. “Offensively, we’re moving the ball well. We just have to tune out some minor things, the little things, because they all add up to the bigger things. That’s what we’ve got to do to win games this year.”

On that front, Boschee likes what his group has shown on the court in the early go this season.

“We have a pretty intelligent team that’s growing in their understanding of the game,” he said. “I kind of get a smile on my face when I see them execute things out there that they weren’t executing before. That’s good stuff.”

Tipoff from Crookston is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, with the first conference win up for grabs.

“You obviously want to put your best foot forward when you step on the court,” Boschee said. “It doesn’t matter who it is, to be honest with you. You want to play well. Hopefully we’ve prepared the guys well enough and they’ve prepared themselves well enough (so that) -- no matter where we play -- we’re going to play well.”