BEMIDJI -- When the Bemidji State women’s basketball team needed to keep the gears turning on Tuesday, the Beavers didn’t have a lot of offensive options.

Claire Wolhowe made sure she was one of them.

“You’ve just got to find somewhere to get going, someone make a good shot,” the sophomore forward said. “… I really worked on my shot this summer. I worked hard to be consistent.”

Wolhowe scored a career-high 18 points against Valley City State at the BSU Gymnasium, helping Bemidji State overcome a sluggish offensive night for a 62-46 win.

“Green light, let it fly from the arc,” BSU head coach Chelsea DeVille said of Wolhowe’s role. “She’s got the best job on the team. Let it fly from the arc. She did a really nice job defensively tonight, too.”

That defensive effort paid dividends for the Beavers (2-1). The team only had 22 points at halftime, but the Vikings (2-4) shot 4-for-27 themselves and mustered 12, including just four in the second quarter.

“We’re pretty good defensively… and that’s one thing we can lean on,” DeVille said. “I don’t panic as much when the ball’s not going in and we’re not moving the ball well, because we are guarding.”

Though Bemidji State made everything difficult on VCSU, the offense didn’t do itself many favors, either.

“We can attack on all three levels, and we should be scoring. We just don’t always see the right play at the right time,” DeVille said. “… We kind of make basketball hard offensively sometimes. We’re not seeing the open kid or we’re attacking into a gap. We just have to see things better and have better tempo offensively.”

Junior guard Brooklyn Bachmann was BSU’s go-to option in the first quarter, netting seven points to give the Beavers a 13-8 advantage.

While Valley City State scored just four points in the second, Bemidji State only scraped across nine. However, the bulk came in a game-changing 2 minutes, 15 seconds to close the half on a Wolhowe 3-pointer and layup, plus a Gabby DuBois post move for a 7-0 closing run.

“I think our defense saved us a lot,” Wolhowe said. “We were keeping them to a low score, so that really helped us get back into the groove of things.”

Each offense warmed up in the third quarter, and the teams traded baskets for a 40-29 game entering the fourth. And then BSU took command. Wolhowe and senior guard Erica Gartner connected on back-to-back threes for an 8-0 run and the largest lead of the night at 48-31.

Wolhowe added another 3-pointer for good measure, bringing her up to a new career-best, and Trinity Myer’s fast-break layup brought on a 23-point spread with four minutes to go.

The Beavers grooved to the finish for a convincing -- but not satisfying -- 62-46 victory.

“We’re obviously happy with any win we’re going to get, but we’re not complacent,” DeVille said. “We’re not happy how we won. We didn’t win well, we didn’t win clean enough. Our kids know that, too. They’re happy we won, we celebrate it, but we’re not happy enough.”

Wolhowe’s 18 came on 6-for-10 shooting and a 5-for-9 mark from deep. Bachmann added 15 to make up over half of the team’s total. For the Vikings, Macy Kvilvang posted 12 points and eight rebounds.

Bemidji State will next host Mayville State at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, back at the BSU Gymnasium.

Bemidji State 62, Valley City State 46

VCSU 8 4 17 17 -- 46

BSU 13 9 18 22 -- 62

VALLEY CITY STATE (2-4) -- Kvilvang 12, Nelson 9, Tores 8, Price 6, Bentz 4, Huber 4, Schwanke 2, Bargholomay 1, Breckheimer 0, Critchley 0, Dierterle 0. Totals 15-50, 13-16, 46.

BEMIDJI STATE (2-1) -- Wolhowe 18, Bachmann 15, Heittola 7, Gartner 6, Myer 6, Rezabek 5, DuBois 4, Bott 1, Bray 0, Ekereke 0, Pompa 0, Wenner 0, Zerr 0. Totals 21-59, 11-16, 62.