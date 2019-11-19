I try to keep pretty detailed notes whenever I cover games. For basketball, that typically means tracking every point. So far this season, the Bemidji State men’s basketball team sure is making life hard on me.

The Beavers can’t stop raving about the offensive weapons this year’s team has. Head coach Mike Boschee says they’ve got more “juice.” Truthfully, the jury is still out after just two games against Division III schools and an exhibition against an NAIA program.

But the numbers scream for themselves.

BSU (2-0) is averaging 115 points a night, which includes a program-record 127 against Martin Luther on Saturday, Nov. 16. The steamrolling ran up to a 67-point win -- also a program best.

This is my fifth season covering Bemidji State, and Boschee is right. This team has more juice. Nick Wagner has been one of the best 3-point shooters I’ve ever seen, Ja Morgan can be a top-tier point guard in the conference and Max Bjorklund’s explosive development has been a welcome sight off the bench.

Add in stalwarts like Derek Thompson, Jacob Hoffman and Logan Bader, and you’ve got some pretty potent potential wearing green and white.

The only thing to stop the Beavers so far has been a lopsided scoreboard. Morgan would have the single-game assist record, and potentially a triple-double, if not for spending the majority of second halves on the bench. Wagner has only been slowed by Boschee subbing him out, as well.

Again, keep in mind who the opponents have been. But the talent is legitimate.

“We’re going to face a lot better teams, obviously, throughout the course of the year. But I will say that we’re explosive,” Boschee said after Saturday’s win. “… They hunt out the open shot. They’re intelligent, they’re more experienced with everything they do, and that certainly shows on the court right now.”

But for as many heads as BSU has turned offensively, the Beavers still want to hang their hat on the other end of the floor.

“We’ll be able to put some points up on some people. What we focus on more than that, this year, has been defensively establishing a bit more of an identity,” Boschee said. “That will allow us to take our offensive game on the road. Hopefully we can sustain things, even when we’re not shooting the ball quite as well.”

Bemidji State has its first real test of the season at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, when it hits the road to face Minnesota Crookston. Speaking of offensive fireworks, BSU will have its hands full with a firecracker in Harrison Cleary.

Cleary, standing at an unimpressive 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, has done nothing but dominate a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference that overlooked him as an Oak Creek (Wis.) product. The senior point guard is 411 points away from breaking Gage Davis’ NSIC all-time record of 1,932 points within conference play.

All on his own, he’s worth the price of admission.

The Golden Eagles (2-2) also threatened top-ranked and defending national champion Northwest Missouri State on Nov. 8, an eventual 60-52 road loss. Those same Bearcats kept within 69-63 of Duke in an exhibition loss to open their season.

The jury is still out on UMC for now, too, but the Beavers need to come out with purpose inside a historically empty and dead Lysaker Gymnasium. It’s been a trap game in the past.

While Boschee and Mike Krzyzewski don’t share any common opponents this season, Morgan still believes Bemidji State’s early-season work has prepared his team for the meaningful games on tap.

“We’ve been working really hard, practicing hard,” Morgan said. “We’re trying to fix the little things that cost us games last year. I think we’re ready.”

We’ll learn a lot more about this team on Thursday, so take notes. I will.