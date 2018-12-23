BEMIDJI -- Ja Morgan had a different look about him on Saturday night.

The Bemidji State men’s basketball senior, who had stayed relatively quiet in the season’s early goings, made sure everyone in the gym knew his name by night’s end.

“I just started off slow to the season, so I wanted to come out and try to go as hard as I can,” Morgan said. “It’s just me being aggressive and looking to attack. I was trying to stay aggressive and push the ball as much as I can, try to find my teammates and look for my shot, too.”

Morgan -- not unlike the rest of his team -- erupted inside the BSU Gymnasium, going off for 26 points, six rebounds, seven assists and zero turnovers in the Beavers’ blitzing 127-60 win over Division III Martin Luther.

“I think he just wanted to establish himself more than anything,” Bemidji State head coach Mike Boschee said of his point guard. “He’s got to be the one who sets that tone. If he can attack the paint and get in their D, he can make plays for other people. Tonight, he was able to make a lot of plays for himself.”

BSU made history on the night, as well, scoring the most points in program history and earning its largest margin of victory in program history.

“It’s pretty cool,” Morgan said of being part of history. “We’re not trying (going into a game), but if we do it, it’s cool.”

The offensive clinic started with a lights-out first half, where the Beavers (2-0) put up runs of 21-0, 13-0, 9-0 and 9-0 before halftime. The defense also forced the Knights (1-2) into 17 straight misses during the longest of the spurts, and Bemidji State had 70 points by the break.

“We’re going to face a lot better teams, obviously, throughout the course of the year. But I will say that we’re explosive,” Boschee said. “… They hunt out the open shot. They’re intelligent, they’re more experienced with everything they do, and that certainly shows on the court right now.”

Any sort of suspense in the second half was tethered to the record book and not the scoreboard.

The lead first surpassed 65 -- the previous program best -- at 113-47 on Steele Senske’s 3-pointer with 6:24 remaining. And in the final 40 seconds, on BSU’s final offensive possession of the night, Griffin Chase drove in for a layup to break the 28-year-old scoring record by one point.

“I didn’t expect this to happen, but they’ve been working hard,” Boschee said of the records. “They’ve been pretty focused in practice. We’ve had some really, really good practices like how we play. It’s carrying over onto the court, and that’s pretty satisfying.”

Nick Wagner poured in a game-high 32 points. He and Morgan combined for 58 points on 22-for-31 shooting, including 9-for-16 from behind the arc. Jacob Hoffman also drained five of six 3-pointers for 17 points, while Chase and Benly Olizia added 10 points apiece off the bench.

The real tests begin next for the Beavers. Bemidji State will jump into Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Minnesota Crookston.

No doubt, BSU hopes its fast start is a sign of what’s yet to come.

“We’ve been working really hard, practicing hard,” Morgan said. “We’re trying to fix the little things that cost us games last year. I think we’re ready.”

Bemidji State 127, Martin Luther 60

MLC 26 33 -- 60

BSU 70 57 -- 127

MARTIN LUTHER (1-1) -- Heichelbech 13, J. Hirsch 10, Kieselhorst 7, Tomlin 7, Eisenmann 6, Price 4, Spaude 3, Witkowiak 3, Hackbarth 2, Roeseler 2, Riebe 1, Westra 1, Behm 0, C. Hirsch 0. Totals 24-79, 5-11, 60.

BEMIDJI STATE (2-0) -- Wagner 32, Morgan 26, Hoffman 17, Chase 10, Olizia 10, Bjorklund 9, Senske 9, Landwehr 7, Thompson 6, Bader 1, Baumgartner 0, Hart 0. Totals 49-73, 12-18, 127.