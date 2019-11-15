BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s basketball team didn’t let opposition determine its quality of play on Friday night.

“We’re a lot more mature than we have been,” BSU head coach Mike Boschee said. “They understand that there’s a standard we want to play to, and they’re trying to do it.”

The Beavers blitzed Mayville State at the BSU Gymnasium, taking off and claiming a comfortable 100-60 exhibition win.

“Mayville State’s not a bad basketball team,” junior guard Jacob Hoffman said. “I’m not going to go out and say (otherwise) because we won by 40. We played hard all the way through. This is the type of team we’re going to be this year, in my opinion. We’re going to be hard-grit, the whole year.”

The Comets stuck around on a 7-0 run, hanging within 26-19 midway through the first half. But once BSU found a groove, that was all she wrote.

“We had a little bit of a defensive stepback,” Hoffman said. “We had a chance to sit down (during a timeout) and be like, ‘Hey, we’ve got to play defense like we practice. … That’s where it starts.’ We took care of that right after that timeout, and we capitalized.”

Junior guard Nick Wagner sparked an 11-0 run, turning a steal into a two-handed dunk on the other end. Junior guard Griffin Chase drained a 3-pointer, and sophomore forward Cody Landwehr followed with a putback for a 45-23 game in the blink of an eye.

“I think in the past, teams like that would stick around with us,” Boschee said of Mayville State. “We just have more guys, more weapons.”

The Comets went 7 minutes, 56 seconds without a field goal late in the half, which had the Beavers ahead 51-27 at the break.

In the second half, Bemidji State drained seven shots in a row to open up a 35-point spread. Senior forward Logan Bader pump faked on the elbow and drove in for a layup, good for a 72-37 difference.

Hoffman and sophomore guard Benly Olizia drained consecutive threes not long after, showcasing the range with which BSU can threaten.

“We love sharing the ball, and we love shooting the basketball,” Hoffman said. “I think we have a great basketball team to do that … It’s a great scenario right now.”

Bemidji State hit 100 on its final basket of the night, an inside score by Kade Hart, and the Beavers then ran out the clock for the 40-point victory.

And while BSU hit triple digits for the second game in a row, Boschee was also happy to see the production on the other end of the court.

“Defensively we were a lot better,” he said. “We’re smarter defensively, we know what we’re doing a lot more. It’s a combination of a lot of things, but we’re just a lot better at everything right now than we were a year ago.”

Hoffman put up a game-high 21 points, while Wagner added 20 and Derek Thompson 14. Bader produced a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double with another six assists, as well.

Simon Ramirez and Rene Melendez paced the Comets with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Bemidji State will play again at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, against Martin Luther for a nonconference game at the BSU Gymnasium.

Bemidji State 100, Mayville State 60

MSU 27 33 -- 60

BSU 51 49 -- 100

MAYVILLE STATE -- Ramirez 11, Melendez 10, Valverde 9, Wharry 9, Franklin 7, Lawson 5, Cruz 4, Cooper 2, Lisica 2, Bynum 1, Gieske 0, Kuntz 0. Totals 18-59, 20-25, 60.

BEMIDJI STATE -- Hoffman 21, Wagner 20, Thompson 14, Bader 10, Bjorklund 9, Landwehr 8, Chase 5, Olizia 5, Baumgartner 4, Hart 2, Morgan 2, Senske 0. Totals 39-75, 9-10, 100.