BEMIDJI -- When the ball found Nick Wagner’s hands in the closing seconds of the first half on Saturday, it didn’t really matter that he was throwing up a contested, running, half-court buzzer-beater.

With the debut he was having, you just felt like it was going in.

“Every shot you shoot, you think you’re going to make, especially when you’re shooting well,” Wagner said. “I got the ball and saw the clock, three seconds left, and I tried to get a shot up any way I could.”

Much to the delight of the season-opening crowd at the BSU Gymnasium, Wagner swished the shot for three of his game-high 30 points during the Bemidji State men’s basketball team’s 117-60 win over Northland College.

Wagner, a junior transfer from Indian Hills Community College, introduced himself with 24 points in the first half alone. He outscored the LumberJacks (0-2) by one, as the Beavers (1-0) commanded a 54-23 lead at the break.

“You want your good players to be confident and have the passion for the game,” BSU head coach Mike Boschee said. “He loves the game. He works hard at it. … It’s no fluke that he comes out here and puts up his numbers.”

And while Wagner spearheaded the offensive efforts, he had plenty of help alongside him. Bemidji State (1-0) torched the nets for its most points since 2012, also coming within nine points of the program record.

“This team’s got a little more juice, a little more punch,” Boschee said. “Last year, we were kind of one-dimensional in some ways, and this year, we’ve got the potential to be much more balanced inside and out. … We have more guys who can do more things, and that’s nice to coach.”

Max Bjorklund put up a career-best 23 points on 8-for-12 shooting, including a 5-for-6 clip from deep. Jacob Hoffman (15) and Derek Thompson (10) reached double figures, and the trio of Logan Bader, Cody Landwehr and Benly Olizia chipped in nine apiece. Ja Morgan also dished out 12 assists, one off the program record.

“Everyone on the roster can score,” Wagner said. “Max had a great game, and Ja did his thing by getting in the lane and finding people. Jacob really shot it well that second half. Obviously I know that I don’t need to score because we’ve got so many guys who can.”

Even so, Wagner took over in the first half.

He scored the first 11 points of the season for BSU, which had them ahead 11-2 within five minutes. Though Landwehr was the next Beaver to score, Wagner still put up 16 of the team’s first 18 with another 3-pointer and a layup.

“My teammates made a lot of great plays, driving and kicking, setting good screens to get a lot of wide-open shots,” Wagner said. “It makes things a lot easier to get those looks. It helps to make a couple early, feel a little more comfortable, especially in your first game.”

Wagner’s half-court highlight put Bemidji State ahead by 29 at halftime, and the lead continued to grow after the intermission. Though Wagner cooled off, more balance surfaced in a 63-37 second half.

Redshirt freshman Steele Senske, the brother of former BSU women’s basketball 1,000-point scorer Sierra Senske, hit a three just seconds into his collegiate career to put the Beavers over 100. By night’s end, the scoreboard read 117 for a promising start to the season.

“You always want to get out there and see where you’re at,” Boschee said. “I like what we’ve been doing in practice and how we’ve been playing, but it’s still always good to get out there and play against somebody. We weren’t perfect by any means, but our intent was there.”

Bemidji State will next suit up for an exhibition against Mayville State at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the BSU Gymnasium.

Bemidji State 117, Northland College 60

NC 23 37 -- 60

BSU 54 63 -- 117

NORTHLAND COLLEGE (0-2) -- Larry Jr. 17, Shear 11, Cook 6, Schmidt 6, Peres 5, Moe 3, Butvilas 2, Frye 2, Max 2, Moe 2, Prater 2, Taylor 2. Totals 22-67, 10-15, 60.

BEMIDJI STATE (1-0) -- Wagner 30, Bjorklund 23, Hoffman 15, Thompson 10, Bader 9, Landwehr 9, Olizia 9, Senske 6, Baumgartner 4, Chase 2, Hart 0, Morgan 0. Totals 40-74, 18-21, 117.