“We get 26 regular season games to showcase what we’re all about. It begins Saturday,” BSU head coach Mike Boschee said. “It’s a long haul. Basketball is just a long season. Hopefully our guys are excited to see where we can take this thing.”

The Beavers will set sail on the 2019-20 season by hosting Northland College for their season opener.

And if one thing’s for certain, it’ll feel good to get back on the court for an official game.

“We had a scrimmage (against Rainy River Community College) a couple weeks ago, but that never has the same feel,” junior forward Derek Thompson said. “Everyone’s going to have those butterflies once the tip comes, but once we’re running the floor, we’re all going to be excited.”

Tipoff is staged for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, from the BSU Gymnasium. It’s a rematch of Bemidji State’s 95-69 win from a year ago, when Thompson scored 27 points on 12-for-14 shooting and was complemented by Jacob Hoffman (18 points), Logan Bader (13) and Zach Baumgartner (10). The Beavers’ 62.7 shooting percentage stood as their best all year and second-best in the past five seasons.

The LumberJacks, meanwhile, are down their two leading scorers from a year ago in Modesta Britten (17.5 ppg) and Brandon Galland (13.6). Senior guard Benny Larry, Jr. (11.2) stands as the highest-scoring returner.

Understandably, Boschee is excited to see what his team brings to the table this time around.

“I just want to see our guys play. We’ve been doing this for a long time now, and I just want to see how we interact with each other, how well we execute on both ends of the court,” he said. “Ultimately, I just want to see us play as good of basketball as we possibly can. Even though it’s early in the year, I don’t want to have 30 turnovers. … I want to see us play as clean as we possibly can.”

Early-season basketball is rarely as clean as desired, but Thompson still hopes Bemidji State can collectively limit its mistakes.

“Everybody’s got their own assignment, but at the same time, we play as a team,” he said. “If one guy gets beat, we have to be their helpside (defense). It’s a team game, so you can’t just rely on one guy to get a stop. You’ve all got to work together.”

That defensive mindset is one Thompson expects the Beavers to bring into the matchup.

“I would like to see us keep their score down,” Thompson said. “This year, especially, we’ve focused on defense towards the beginning of the year, more so than last year. I think we need to create turnovers. Run the open court, score off turnovers and don’t let them score off any at all.”