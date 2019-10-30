BEMIDJI -- After scoring all of seven points as a freshman, sophomore forward Coley Rezabek exploded for 14 on Friday in an 80-51, season-opening exhibition win for the Bemidji State women’s basketball team against Wisconsin-Superior.

Behind Rezabek’s efforts of the bench, junior guard Brooklyn Bachmann had 15 points and nine assists, while freshman forward Rachael Heittola tallied 10 points herself. The trio combined to shoot 17-for-21 from the field, leading the team to a 54.8 shooting percentage on the night.

BSU jumped ahead to a 9-1 lead, which provided the cushion for a 27-16 lead after one quarter. The Yellowjackets trimmed the difference to five late in the second quarter, but Trinity Myer drained a free throw and Sydney Zerr added a layup for a 38-30 game at the half.

Bemidji State broke out in the third quarter, using a Bachmann layup, Rezabek 3-pointer and Heittola layup for a 7-0 spurt and 52-34 lead, which grew to 60-38 by quarter’s end.

The Beavers had no trouble in the fourth, either, as they posted a 42-21 difference in the second half to pull off the 29-point victory.

Myer and Zerr also finished in double figures for BSU with 10 points apiece. Bemidji High School graduate Rumer Flatness pulled down five rebounds over five minutes in her first game as a Beaver.

Bemidji State will open the regular season in nonconference play with the USF Classic, which kicks off with a noon matchup against Chadron State on Nov. 15 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Bemidji State 80, UW-Superior 51

UW-S 16 14 8 13 -- 51

BSU 27 11 22 20 -- 80

UW-SUPERIOR: Reinerstrom 20, Carpenter 10, Scott 5, Leadstrom 4, Blaine 3, Christian 2, Davies 2, Koivisto 2, Kostrova 2, Larson 1. Totals 18-51, 11-20, 51.

BEMIDJI STATE: Bachmann 15, Rezabek 14, Heittola 10, Myer 10, Zerr 10, Wolhowe 8, Bray 7, Wenner 4, Bott 2, Ekereke 0, Flatness 0, Garnter 0, Pompa 0. Totals 34-62, 3-7, 80.