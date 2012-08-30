BEMIDJI -- The first test of the 2019-20 season is already upon the Bemidji State women’s basketball team.

The Beavers are set to host Wisconsin-Superior for an exhibition at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the BSU Gymnasium, and Bemidji State feels ready for the challenge.

“Any time you can play someone else, it’s a lot more fun,” head coach Chelsea DeVille said. “We’re just ready to see our offense go against a different defense and see how our defense matches up with another offense.”

In last year’s meeting with the Division III Yellowjackets, the Beavers lost 58-50 behind a slow start and a flat comeback effort. But Bemidji State hopes to make those types of games a thing of the past.

“We just need to come out stronger,” junior guard Brooklyn Bachmann said. “That was a big thing for us the past two years. We’ll lose that first quarter and come back, but it won’t be enough. … We need to do a better job on tempo and running our offense. A lot of times we get complacent on defense. We’ll be holding back. We need to get stronger and faster with that.”

UW-Superior will be no easy matchup this season, either. The Yellowjackets went 24-3 in 2018-19. They return three of their top four scorers, but lose Hannah Norlin -- and her team-best 17.3 points and 9.4 rebounds -- to graduation.

And while the scouting report is sure to be filled out, DeVille doesn’t expect the matchup to determine her team’s attitude.

“Every game, we are preparing that week to win,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what their name is or who we’re playing -- it’s to win, to compete and be ready. If we come into a game not feeling prepared, that’s our fault. That’s just the mentality, no matter if it’s conference play or out of conference play.”

Bachmann knows that a few statistical categories will be important, as well.

“We need to limit our turnovers and the other team’s offensive rebounds. That was a big thing that we struggled (with) last year,” she said. “If our posts are getting touches, getting 10-15 points a game, it’ll help us guards get threes. I think it starts with them. They need to bully down there, and then we need to do a better job of hitting threes this year.”

While the score will play a large factor in whether or not Friday turns out as a success, DeVille will also keep her eye on the intangibles, as well.

“I need to see us making plays within our offense, doing things correctly, being disciplined there,” she said. “And hopefully you’ll see a different defense, one that creates more turnovers and dictates (opposing) offenses more than it reacts.”

And though it’s just an exhibition, it will still feel good to suit up once again.

“Now that we’re getting back into it this Friday, we’re treating it like a game day,” Bachmann said. “Everyone is super pumped to get back out there.”

Vold out for season

Sophomore forward Taylor Vold will miss the 2019-20 season, DeVille confirmed Tuesday, due to a season-ending knee injury. She underwent surgery on Tuesday after suffering the injury last week.

Vold tore her ACL during her senior season of high school, which also caused her to miss the first five games of the 2018-19 season with BSU.

Once she returned to the court, Vold averaged 4.6 points and 2.6 rebounds over 23 games while starting in the final 18 games of the season.