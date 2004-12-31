MINNEAPOLIS -- It would be a surprise at this point if the roster the Minnesota Timberwolves start the season with is the one they finish with at the end of the 2019-20 season next spring.

President of basketball operations Gersson Rosas said Tuesday, Oct. 22, the Wolves were aggressive up to the deadline at which they had to finalize their 15-man active roster entering the season.

“There were some plays we could have made to help us,” Rosas said.

Those didn’t come to fruition, as Rosas noted many teams like to see what they have at the start of the season before getting too aggressive.

Don’t count the Wolves in that camp. Rosas knows Minnesota currently doesn’t have a roster capable of contending at the highest level, and he aims to change that.

“We’re at a stage where we’re going to continue to be aggressive. We don’t have our championship team yet,” he said. “When you’re at that stage you want to do less because you want to have that continuity. We’re at the opposite end right now, where we’re establishing our core group and moving forward. There are a lot of teams in the NBA who aren’t like that, a lot of teams that are trying to figure out what they have. We get that. But we can’t be waiting for the phone to ring. We have to make those calls to make sure that any opportunity that we can improve ourselves, we’re taking advantage of that.”

But trades, as Rosas has noted on numerous occasions, are difficult to execute. And now the Wolves will go forward with what they have at the moment. That’s not to say Rosas is disappointed with this roster he’s helped concoct.

He thinks the Wolves have a base in place with a “dynamic” wing base featuring five or six guys that can play in the rotation and a group of bigs capable of getting the job done.

The “X factor,” he said, is the point guard position. He sees potential there, noting Jeff Teague “could be a really big part of how we’re going to play,” while adding the Wolves think they’re getting Shabazz Napier “at the right time.” Rookie wing Jarrett Culver is also expected to help out at the point.

“It’s hard to play us in that we’re different,” Rosas said. “We’re versatile. We can through a lot of different lineups on the floor that will cause teams to have to adjust.”

But they still won’t be the most talented team on the floor on many nights, at least in terms of star players. Robert Covington is a nice piece, and Andrew Wiggins still has all that unrealized potential, but Karl-Anthony Towns is Minnesota’s only star.

As long as that’s the case, it’s difficult to see the Wolves competing for much in the loaded Western Conference. But nobody expected this team to be a title contender in the first year of Rosas’ reign.

In particular, success this season figures to take time. Rosas admitted everyone wants things to click sooner than later, but with all the change — from the roster to the philosophy — this will be a work in progress. He noted the only way Minnesota can replicate its rhythm, spacing and timing is through repetition.

“So the more we play, the better we’ll get,” Rosas said. “We showed good signs of it early and throughout preseason. But we have a long way to go, and we’re very confident in how we’re going to play and the ability of these guys to be productive and successful in that environment.”

Heading into the regular season, Rosas said the Wolves want to establish identities on offense, defense and as an organization.

“We need to develop our players. We need to evaluate which players are going to move forward,” he said. “That’s our focus day in and day out. It’s not so much about wins and losses. It’s, are we getting better every day? And I’m confident, if we do those things daily, we’re going to be a successful team.”

He said the Wolves are “embracing the process.”

“It’s easy to say, but it’s a reality. Everybody in here loves what we’re doing. Like, we were in Target Center yesterday, and I look up, and there are no banners there. That’s what drives us. That’s what motivates us. We want to be the group to put the first banner there,” Rosas said. “There are WNBA banners there with the Lynx. But I’m talking about NBA banners. There is a void there. And our fans in this market are demanding it. And they deserve it. So to be a part of that group that is building something special, to come in every day to build on that, it’s special. It’s a different perspective. It’s a different trajectory than where I was at (in Houston). But this is special because of the opportunity to build something special.”