The big man would come down the court three straight times and drill three straight shots. And on the fourth possession, he would pass up a shot to find a teammate.

“I’m like, ‘You’ve got to shoot that,’ ” Bell said. “He’s like, ‘Nah, that was a good shot, but it’s a great shot over there.’ ”

Towns would then explain he understands people have their roles, but his job is to keep finding the right person with the right shot — the best shot.

Greatness is the only thing the Timberwolves’ transcendent big man is chasing.

There’s a perception of Towns that he’s an “empty stats” guy who produces big numbers on bad teams but doesn’t do enough to contribute to team success. In four seasons, he has made one playoff appearance, in which he didn’t play well. He was the undisputed No. 1 option on a team that won a whopping 36 games last season.

That’s probably a big reason why he was left off the All-NBA rosters last season in favor of Jazz center Rudy Gobert in a vote that, somewhat surprisingly, wasn’t close.

Towns can shoot. He can score. But can he win?

People across the country ask that question often, as do those in Towns’ neighborhood back in New Jersey.

“Every time I go home, they look at me and go, ‘Wow, you’re really good, but you never win,’ ” Towns said. “That’s how I’m looked at in my neighborhood, and that’s how my neighborhood has always been raised with the characters and the players around.”

Heading into Year 5 of his NBA career, the two-time all-star is anxious to shed the negative narratives.

“I want to be the first Karl-Anthony Towns, and I want to be the first to do what I’ve done in the league, make the impact I’ve made,” Towns said. “To build that legacy, you’ve got to win.”

And for the Timberwolves to win, they need Towns to be even better, and more complete, than he’s ever been before.

“This is his team,” point guard Jeff Teague said. “We go as he goes.”

Elevating others

The acquisitions Gersson Rosas made this summer were all with Towns in mind. He’s not just the center of the Wolves’ starting lineup in Wednesday’s season opener in Brooklyn, but of Minnesota’s plan to return to prominence.

“It’s like, ‘Who can help Karl?’ What are his strengths and weaknesses?” Rosas asked himself this summer. “From the defense perspective, from a spacing perspective, from a shooting perspective, from a transition, (we wanted) guys who can play off of him.”

Shabazz Napier is pristine in the pick-and-roll game, Jake Layman is a willing cutter, Jordan Bell is a strong defender and Noah Vonleh can help space the floor.

But many of those guys have been fringe rotation players at recent points in their career. If they are the same in Minnesota, the Wolves won’t be good enough to compete in the wildly strong West.

Fair or not, it’s time for Towns — who doesn’t turn 24 until next month — to elevate the games of those around him. That’s what superstars do, and it’s what Towns is capable of.

“He can make everyone else around here better,” Teague said. “If he takes it upon himself to be that leader, that go-to guy, then we’ll be fine.”

Primed to pass

The new-look Timberwolves, with a roster shaped by Rosas and an offense engineered by head coach Ryan Saunders and assistant Pablo Prigioni, have made Towns the focal point.

The offense is designed to run through him.

Towns told The Athletic this summer he’s been held back to using just “40 percent” of his talents. With Saunders at the helm, Towns said he’s “going to have a lot of fun being able to play more freely and be able to do things I’ve been doing my whole life that I’ve been held back from doing in the NBA so far.”

Chief among those: distribution.

“It’s really fun to have the ball in my hands where I am able to do things I’ve been doing since high school, which is be an elite passer,” Towns said. “That’s really where my comfortability in my game comes if I’m not able to score. Everyone always tries to tap me as the scorer. I do this, I do that offensively and that. That’s not something I actually like to do.”

Towns said he shoots because he’s so efficient. His scoring has been what has been best for the Timberwolves’ offense. But now he’ll also be charged with getting others involved.

There will be times when Towns is asked to get down on the block. He’s one of the best and most efficient post players in the game. But he’ll primarily be stationed at the top of the arc, orchestrating the Timberwolves’ offense. It will be Towns who swings the ball from side to side or finds cutters for easy buckets. He largely will determine who gets which shots and when in half-court sets, much like Nikola Jokic does for Denver.

“If anyone was watching film last year, you know that if you cut, I’m going to give you the ball,” Towns said. “I’m more than a willing passer. I think you guys understand that and they really get the message, so as long as we cut, I’ll make the holes in the offense and make sure that if you’re in that hole, you’ll get the ball and you’ll get two points. If anyone wants to score, they know where to be.”

Still, it’s a transition from the post to the point. At the top of the offense — particularly the one the Wolves will run with five guys stationed outside the 3-point arc — spacing and options are more plentiful.

Towns knows the game well enough to coordinate an offense. He went on for more than two minutes straight earlier in training camp explaining the differences in passing from up top and passing from the post.

But at the same time, opposing defenses have previously managed to flummox Towns. Backside double teams have caused frustration and turnovers, and it’s a sure bet teams will attack the Wolves’ new offense with a variety of defenses, and Towns will be forced to adapt.

But the Wolves believe he is up for the challenge. Saunders said Towns is paying close attention to reads and asking questions he didn’t necessarily consider in years past.

“He understands the game,” Napier said. “He’s kind of an Anthony Davis-type of guy, who was playing point guard when they were younger, and understands the game, but were gracious to get taller. So, I think with him, sky is the limit. He continues to get better and better every day. And he works real hard. So, at the end of the day, I think it’s really up to him to make the right decisions, and he’s been doing that.”

Defensive improvement?

ESPN’s real plus-minus indicates a player’s individual impact on his team. It perfectly demonstrates Towns’ positive offensive impact — he ranked second among NBA centers last year in offensive RPM, behind only Jokic. But it also displays his defensive ineffectiveness. Towns was 41st in defensive RPM last season among 55 centers.

He has been just one of the Wolves’ many defensive problems in recent years. But he needs to be a part of the solution.

“He has to improve defensively,” Gorgui Dieng said. “I think if his defensive intensity goes up, that will go to the team, too.”

That’s part of the reason Robert Covington said he’s been “on his ass” about it.

Saunders listed Towns’ progress on that end — specifically in regards to his commitment to his alignment in assistant coach David Vanterpool’s new pick-and-roll defense — as one of the encouraging signs that suggest the Wolves may be better defensively.

If Towns can commit to the scheme and protect the rim without fouling, he could anchor an improved defense.

“He’s been a lot better,” Covington said. “He’s actually taking on the challenge, because he understands that he wants to be better.”

Wins over numbers

That’s been true for everything the Wolves have thrown at their best player this offseason. Be it offense, defense or culture, Towns is at least attempting to address any deficiencies he or this franchise may have.

“What he controls and what’s in his hands are his development and his growth,” Rosas said. “And we’ve challenged him, and in every single way, he’s stepped up to the challenge.”

Rosas and Co. are committed to continuing to fine tune Minnesota’s philosophy and roster to give Towns the best chance to succeed. But this is the roster Towns is surrounded by entering the 2019-20 season.

And it’s up to him to make the most of it. Bell said Towns continues to tell his teammates that he wants everyone involved this season. Forget him averaging 30; Towns told Bell he wants “everybody to shine this year.”

“I’ve never given a (rip) about any of the stats,” Towns said. “The stats mean nothing.”

The wins do.

“If you get those wins, it changes the whole atmosphere,” Towns said. “The air and food tastes different.”

Your perception changes, too.

“Wins matter. We play to win,” Dieng said. “If you don’t, you don’t have no legacy.”