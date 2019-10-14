MINNEAPOLIS -- With just one playoff appearance since 2004, and battling in a loaded Western Conference, there's not much buzz around the country for the Minnesota Timberwolves chances at a postseason birth.

But as the team readies to open the season Wednesday, Oct. 23, on the road against the New Jersey nets, players and coaches appear fine with the underdog role.

Minnesota fans won't get much a chance to watch the Timberwolves at home much early -- the team visits Charlotte on Friday and plays four of its first five games on the road. The lone home game in that stretch comes Sunday against Miami.

The team features the NBA's youngest head coach. Ryan Saunders, 33, plans to instill at faster offense for the Timberwolves this season, and emphasize 3-point shooting.

Here's a closer look at the Timberwolves as the season gets underway.