MINNEAPOLIS - Noah Vonleh has gone up against rookie teammate Naz Reid countless times in practice, and often finds himself questioning Reid’s draft position, or lack thereof.

“I just always ask myself, ‘How’d this kid not go in the lottery?’ ” Vonleh said.

Reid didn’t just get passed over in the first 14 picks of this summer’s NBA draft, he wasn’t selected at all, instead signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves as an undrafted free agent. He turned pro after just one season at LSU.

Those signings often come with low expectations, but Reid exceeded all of them with his Summer League performance, and continues to impress in Wolves training camp.

“He’s very talented, he’s very versatile,” Karl-Anthony Towns said. “His ability to do so many things and have such a big body like he possesses is a huge asset to his game and to us, as well, as a team.”

And the organization at large. At age 20, Reid is nowhere near Towns’ stratosphere, but he does possess a similar skill set. He can play in the post, pass, handle the ball a bit and hit the outside shot. So he fits well in the Wolves’ new Towns-centric offense in which the center serves as the quarterback from the top of the arc.

Reid served in that role for Minnesota’s Summer League team and figures to do so for the G-League team, the Iowa Wolves, when he’s down there this season. He also could do it should he ever back Towns up in NBA minutes, but that’s probably in the distant future.

“I think it’ll take some time. Naz is young. He’s really young,” Wolves coach Ryan Saunders said. “But he’s a guy that … can do different things. He’s a big body. Needs to continue to clean up his rebounding. That’s something we really need from a guy who’s playing the five position, obviously, and we’re playing smaller. He’ll continue to grow, but I don’t want to put a timetable on when he’d be getting minutes in a real game environment.”

For now, Reid is taking advantage of his preseason reps. In three games, he is averaging 6.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Those reps are helping Reid try to round a steep learning curve.

“It gives me a chance to showcase what I can do at this level, and gives me a chance to learn from other guys who are on the bench, telling me what to do,” Reid said. “I try to put that into my play.”

He’s comfortable with his fit in the offense, but noted the defensive end has been an area that will require growth. While he’s in Minnesota, Reid said he’s “picking up as much as I can,” particularly from Towns, as he tries to emulate the all-star center’s habits.

“He’s one of those rookies that’s eager to learn,” Towns said.

The similarities between the two big men go beyond their abilities to pass and shoot. Both are also New Jersey guys. Reid said both big men possess a toughness and a want to battle, apparently inherent characteristics of players from the state.

Towns said Reid has that “Jersey swag.”

“He has a lot of confidence in himself,” Towns said, “and that’s going to go a long way for him.”

Reid’s goal in this training camp is to “prove that I can play.” He’s doing that, but still is likely to spend large chunks of his rookie season in Iowa. That’s fine with him.

“Whatever way I can get a learning experience, I’m down for it 110 percent,” Reid said. “At the end of the day, I’m a rookie and I just gotta learn and try to get better at situations.”

If he can do that, the possibilities for the young forward are endless.

“He should’ve been a lottery pick,” Vonleh said. “For whatever reason, it didn’t happen, and that’s just in the past. He’s just got to keep working, and he could be a good player in this league.”