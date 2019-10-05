MINNEAPOLIS — Gophers basketball player Eric Curry, a redshirt sophomore forward, suffered a right knee injury during practice Monday, Oct. 7, and is out indefinitely, a source told the St. Paul Pioneer Press on Tuesday.

Curry was working back from an injury-shortened 2018-19 season due to left knee swelling and arthroscopic surgery at the beginning of the year and a right foot injury at the end. He played only 15 games, including five starts, and was shut down as the Gophers went into the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.

Coach Richard Pitino said two weeks ago the Gophers were working Curry back into preseason practices and expected him to play in games in November. Minnesota’s season opener is Nov. 5 against Cleveland State at Williams Arena.

The U posted videos in early mid-September of Curry pushing a sled in offseason workouts, and he participated in the program’s trip to Italy and the official start of practices on Sept. 24.

Curry’s mother, Audrea Phipps, tweeted: “My flesh was weak but I have to stand strong with and for him once again!! … He had come so far! Life seems so unfair but favor by the Lord isn’t fair either!! It’s not over. We fight again!! Thanks for the love and support! #TeamEC”

Pitino has raved for years about Curry’s abilities and smarts, saying the team is simply better when Curry is on the court.

The Gophers’ front court will get thinner without Curry. To help replace the departure of record-setter Jordan Murphy, Minnesota added graduate transfer Alihan Demir from Drexel. He averaged 14.8 points and 6.4 rebounds last season in the Colonial Athletic Conference.

Curry contributed to a NCAA tournament team as a freshman in 2016-17 and then missed the entire 2017-18 season after tearing ligaments in his left knee. That injury was suffered in August 2017.

Curry, from Memphis, Tenn., averaged 4.1 points and 3.1 points in 18 minutes per game last season.