MINNEAPOLIS -- Last year, Josh Okogie was a wide-eyed rookie who stepped into Minnesota Timberwolves media day knowing few, if any, of his teammates. Never mind the fact that Okogie had been a part of the organization for three months and been in the practice facility often in the weeks leading up to the start of training camp.

“I still didn’t really know anybody,” he said.

Nobody was around to get to know. The Tom Thibodeau-led Timberwolves were a fractured unit amid the Jimmy Butler drama, and the results that ensued certainly didn’t help matters.

For much of the back half of the 2018-19 season, Wolves player lamented the lack of time spent together leading into the campaign.

That’s what good teams do, they stated. So, this offseason, they did something about it.

From a players trip to the Bahamas to spending time in the gym together in recent weeks, this team has built a base to work from.

Treveon Graham, traded from Brooklyn this summer, was asked at Monday’s media day if it was nice to have a familiar face around in Shabazz Napier, who also played for the Nets last season.

Sure, Graham said, but after a summer spent together, he already felt like he knew all of his teammates. That was just one of what Andrew Wiggins called “a lot of changes” within the organization this offseason.

“Changes for the better,” he said.

Since they were each hired into their roles, president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas and head coach Ryan Saunders have preached the value of culture. Just a few months into their respective tenures, their players are living it.

This is Gorgui Dieng’s seventh season in Minnesota, and it’s the first time he’s seen that type of commitment.

“That shows a lot,” he said. “That shows character. That shows you want to work together.” Why the extra effort? Because, Karl-Anthony Towns said, “we want to win.”

“If you want to be great, you’ve got to do great things,” Towns said. “The guys have been so responsive to sacrifice some of their summer, which is not an obligation by any sort. It’s a voluntary thing to do and every single person has stepped up to the plate and said they want to be great and do great things here in Minnesota. … That’s different than what I’ve been used to here in Minnesota, and it’s going to show.”

It already has. Last year’s Media Day could be described as nothing but awkward. The mood was somber as players fielded questions about a player who wasn’t even there. Monday was different.

“The energy is different. The vibe is different. Everything about it is different. And it’s exciting,” Jeff Teague said. “Guys feel like it’s more upbeat. I was telling someone earlier, ‘kinda feels like New York City right now.’ Everything’s fast-paced, everyone’s moving around, everyone has somewhere to be.”

That’s not to say this all will translate into a 50-win season. Rosas noted Monday there is still much work to be done on this “project.” Rome, Towns noted, wasn’t built in a day.

“It takes time,” he said.

Covington better

Robert Covington never expected his final game last season to be in December.

But the effects of Covington’s knee injury lingered, to the point where it cost him the entire second half of his 2018-19 campaign.

The Wolves’ defensive stopper eventually had surgery on the knee in April and only recently returned to competitive on-court play.

He’s learned a couple things over the past 10 months -- No. 1, the major effects of a bone-on-bone injury, and No. 2, the impact of mental health. Covington struggled with the unexpected longevity of his injury, and his inability to help his team fight for a playoff spot. He was stressed, he was frustrated and he was letting it affect his everyday life.

Finally, at the suggestion of coach Ryan Saunders, Covington saw a therapist. After a couple visits, things changed.

“I felt the pressure of all the weight that I was bearing lifted off my shoulders,” Covington said. “It actually put me in a better sense where it helped me with my recovery. I didn’t have the burdens, I didn’t have the clouded judgement, like I wasn’t frustrated.”

Covington was cleared to resume basketball activities in July, and this month has gotten back to playing competitive basketball with his teammates.

Return to Mankato

For the first time since 2014, the Timberwolves are returning to Mankato, Minn. They will hold the first two days of training camp, starting Tuesday, on the Minnesota State Mankato campus, squeezing in a team dinner at owners’ Glen and Becky Taylor’s home during their visit.