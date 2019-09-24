MINNEAPOLIS — When the topic of losing in-state recruiting battles is broached, Gophers men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino often steers his responses to the ones he’s won.

Pitino will bring up Amir Coffey and Gabe Kalscheur. He’ll mention Daniel Oturu and Jarvis Omersa or toss in Michael Hurt.

But Pitino doesn’t have examples to add to his list from the 2019 recruiting class, nor in early pledges in the 2020 group.

With East Ridge’s Ben Carlson and Eastview’s Steven Crowl committing to Wisconsin last week, Pitino was asked about in-state recruiting again Tuesday, Sept. 24 at his season-opening news conference in Dinkytown.

“When there is in-state talent, you are going to get evaluated on that,” Pitino said. “So it’s important for us to get the right ones.”

Of the top eight in-state recruits in the 2020 class, No. 3 Dain Dainja of Park Center has pledged to Baylor, and twin brothers Gabe and Mason Madsen, Nos. 7 and 8, are both headed to Cincinnati. Top-rated Jalen Suggs, No. 2 Dawson Garcia and No. 6 Kerwin Walton are uncommitted.

Carlson is ranked fourth and Crowl fifth; both 6-foot-9 forwards turned down scholarship offers from Minnesota.

“There are certainly times when we need to do a better job of recruiting them than others, but when you can’t talk specifically about each one, there is going to be some uncertainty of what happened in a certain recruitment,” Pitino said.

The Gophers signed four players in their 2019 class: four-star guard/forward Isaiah Ihnen of Boeblingen, Germany; four-star guard Tre’ Williams of Dallas, Texas; three-star guard Bryan Greenlee of Gainesville, Fla., and three-star center Sam Freeman of Justin, Texas.

They don’t have a commit yet in the 2020 class. When asked if he anticipates one in the early signing period from Nov. 13-20, Pitino replied: “I sure hope so. I’m sick of going recruiting. But yeah, I do.”

Pitino also brought up departed senior Jordan Murphy, a three-star prospect from San Antonio who became a record-setting rebounder in his four seasons at the U that ended in the NCAA tournament last March.

“Jordan Murphy had a great experience coming from Texas, and our brand is good there,” Pitino said. “I think the more that we win, the more that local kids like Daniel, Gabe and Jarvis and Mike, Amir Coffey, guys like that, have really good experiences, it sells (the program).”

At the start of the 2020 season, the Badgers are expected to have seven Minnesotans to the Gophers’ three: Oturu, Kalscheur and Omersa.

“I understand you are judged by if you get local recruits,” Pitino said. “But at the end of the day, it’s going to come down to what you do at the end of the season. That is the most important thing.”

Last year, for instance, Wisconsin went 23-11 overall, 14-6 in the Big Ten and lost to Oregon in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Minnesota finished 22-14 overall, 9-11 in conference play, beat Louisville in the first round of March Madness and lost to Michigan State in the second.

Briefly

Pitino said the program is bringing center Eric Curry along slowly after a right foot injury ended his season with seven games to go last March. He has participated in some portions of contact during practices, and his workload is expected to be ramped up in the next couple of weeks. Pitino said the goal is for Curry to play in games in November.

The Gophers open with an exhibition against Southwest Minnesota State on Oct. 28, with the season opener against Cleveland State at Williams Arena on Nov. 5.