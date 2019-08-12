BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s basketball team has announced the schedule for the annual fall Beaver Skills Academy.

The sessions will be held over eight dates from September to November. They will run from 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 23 and 30, Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28, and Nov. 4 and 11 at the BSU Gymnasium.

Coaches Mike Boschee, Michael Iseman and Tim Wagner, along with current BSU basketball players, will teach a variety of essential basketball skills.

The cost for all eight sessions is $105, while flex plan options are available for any seven dates for $95 or any six dates for $85. All participants will receive a t-shirt, and the first 50 to register will also receive a Beavers basketball.

More information is available at bsubeavers.com/camps. Participants can register online at events.abcsportscamps.com/eventregistration/product/beaver-skills-fall-academy-sessions/.

For more information, contact Mike Boschee at 218-755-2774 or Michael.Boschee@BemidjiState.edu.