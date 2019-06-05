Local hoops teams qualify for Pacesetter tourney

A team of Bemidji fifth-grade boys will take on Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial in the first round at 9 a.m. Saturday to kick off the tournament.

A Bagley sixth-grade girls team will face Lanesboro at 9:50 a.m. Saturday.

A Red Lake eighth-grade boys team will open their tournament at 11:30 a.m. Saturday after receiving a first-round bye.

Eight regional Pacesetter tournaments have been held with over 650 school/community teams participating in grades 4-9. The region champions play in the Pacesetter state tournaments, and the teams with only one loss in the regional compete in the MIT, each held over three weekends in June.

All MIT teams will play three or four games. Complete brackets and scores can be found at pacesettersports.net.