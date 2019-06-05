Gordy Skaar Memorial Golf Tournament set for June 21

Entrants will participate in a five-person scramble. The shotgun start for the morning flight will take place at 7:30 a.m. and the afternoon flight hits the course at 1 p.m. A brunch will be served from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. to facilitate both flights.

Golfers will have the opportunity to participate in a number of activities highlighted by a hole-in-one contest for a car provided by Dondelinger GM. Participants will also be treated to complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and brats.

The cost to participate in the event is $125 per player, which includes green fees, range balls, brunch buffet, tee prizes for each participant, a post-golf fish fry and more. Participants can also partake in a silent auction featuring golf excursions, autographed collectables, event tickets and more.

After play is completed, an awards ceremony and fish fry will be held in the clubhouse where the tournament’s top three teams and low gross score, contests and door prize winners, as well as, silent auction highest bidders will be announced.

Fish fry tickets are available for $20 per person for those not interested in the golf portion of the event.

The tournament was started in 1978 by the late Gordy Skaar to assist BSU in raising funds for its men’s athletic programs. Since its inception, the event has raised more than $750,000 for BSU athletics.

For more information or to register, visit bsualumni.org/2019Skaar or call the Beaver Pride office at (218) 755-2827 or toll free at (888) 234-5718.