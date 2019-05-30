Northern State head coach Paul Sather was announced Thursday morning as the next head coach of the Fighting Hawks.

Sather, a 1996 graduate of Northern State, has been head coach at the Aberdeen, S.D., school for the last nine years and was selected as the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Coach of the Year each of the last two seasons.

In 2017-18, Sather led the Wolves to the program's first national championship game, where NSU finished runner-up. That Wolves team set a school record for wins by finishing 36-6 and once rattling off a school record of 18 consecutive victories.

In total, Sather is 162-82 as head coach at Northern State.

Prior to his head coaching stint at Northern State, Sather, a Princeton, Minn., native, was head coach at Black Hills State where his teams went 94-62.

The UND job became open when Brian Jones stepped down earlier this month in order to accept an assistant coaching position at Illinois State.

Jones was the only UND coach in the program's Division I era. He spent 13 seasons at UND with his teams finishing with a 190-217 mark.

The UND head men's basketball coaching position has been a stable job. Since Dave Gunther was hired as the head coach in 1970, the job had only been open twice in the last 49 years.

Gunther coached for 18 years. He was followed by Rich Glas, who also coached 18 years from 1988-2006 before giving way to Jones.

Jones was fourth all-time in wins in program history behind Glas (335), Gunther (332) and Clem Letich (224).

UND released Sather as one of three finalists for the job on Thursday morning, hours before the official Sather announcement as the winner. The other two finalists were UND assistant coach Steve Grabowski and Wisconsin Green Bay assistant Randall Herbst.

UND finished 12-18 overall and 6-10 in the program's first year in the Summit League during the 2018-19 season.

It's not immediately known whether Sather will retain any of UND's current assistant coaches.

List of UND men’s basketball coaches

2006-19 -- Brian Jones (13 seasons)

1988-06 -- Rich Glas (18 seasons)

1970-88 -- Dave Gunther (18 seasons)

1967-70 -- Jimmy Rodgers (3 seasons)

1962-67 -- Bill Fitch (5 seasons)

1951-62 -- Louie Bogan (11 seasons)

1949-51 -- Red Jarrett (2 seasons)

1946-49 -- Harold Cunningham (3 seasons)

1945-46 -- Red Jarrett (1 season)

1944-45 -- Jack West (1 season)

1943-44 -- no team (World War II)

1925-43 -- Clem Letich (18 seasons)

1924-25 -- Edgar (Dutch) Houser (1 season)

1919-24 -- Paul Davis (5 seasons)

1918-19 -- Harry Caldwell (1 season)

1914-18 -- Thomas Gill (4 seasons)

1913-14 -- Dr. Fred Archer (1 season)

1912-13 -- Charles Armstrong (1 season)

1908-12 -- Dr. David Dunlap (4 seasons)

1904-08 -- Dr. George Sweetland (4 seasons)