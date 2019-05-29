Lynx deal Storm first loss of season

Damiris Dantas had 12 points, five rebounds and three assists for the Lynx (2-0). Reserves Lexie Brown and Jessica Shepard scored 10 points apiece. Napheesa Collier and Danielle Robinson added nine points apiece, and Sylvia Fowles grabbed 13 rebounds.

Natasha Howard led the Storm (1-1) with 18 points, and she grabbed five rebounds. Jewell Loyd supplied 13 points, five rebounds and four steals. No other Storm player scored more than seven points.

Seattle was held to 36.4 percent field-goal shooting and made just 2 of 15 3-point tries. The Storm also were outrebounded 40-22.

Minnesota shot 44.3 percent from the floor, including a 6-for-17 showing from beyond the arc (35.3 percent). The Lynx assisted on 22 of 27 field goals while overcoming 19 turnovers. The Storm gave the ball away 13 times.

Seattle had more turnovers (five) than made baskets (four) in the first quarter as the Lynx opened up a 22-9 lead. Collier matched Seattle's point total in the opening quarter.

Brown's 3-pointer with 3:09 left in the half gave Minnesota a 33-19 advantage. Her jumper 43 seconds later made it a 15-point spread.

The Lynx led 39-24 at halftime after shooting 45.5 percent. Seattle missed all seven of its 3-point attempts and committed 10 turnovers before the break.

Minnesota's lead grew to 20 in the opening minute of the second half as Dantas drilled a 3-pointer and Sims made a jumper. The Lynx still led by 20 late in the quarter and carried a 61-44 edge into the fourth.

Seattle couldn't pull closer than the final margin during the last 10 minutes.