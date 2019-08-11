PHOENIX -- Sharif Black went through his morning routine like normal. He woke up at 4:05 a.m., was out the door by 4:30 and arrived at his Total Quality Logistics office in Tempe, Ariz., by 5.

But one day nine months ago, Black broke from the monotony.

“I remember sitting at my desk,” the former Bemidji State men’s basketball standout said. “I got up and I was like, ‘Man, I’m going to go play professional basketball. This isn’t for me right now.’”

Black has since realized his dream. He established connections through Facebook, hired an agent and now has a contract with freshly dried ink.

“Since (that day), I was just really dedicated to going over,” he said. “It’s really amazing to see it all work out like nine months later. So it was really good.”

Black’s new destination is Ponte De Sor, Portugal, where the point guard will suit up for Electrico FC of Proliga. It’s his first go on a professional basketball circuit, but he still feels ready for the international challenge. Despite finishing his collegiate career in February 2018, Black wasn’t ready to call it quits.

“I didn’t really feel like it was my last game, if that makes sense,” he said of the final playoff loss. “I remember at the end of the game, I was just like, ‘I feel like I’m going to play again. This isn’t it for me because I have a lot left in the tank.’ I felt like I was talented enough to go play professionally.”

The Detroit native shipped out to Phoenix post-graduation, where he started working for Total Quality Logistics. He has since landed a new job, but that will also soon be in the rearview mirror. Black is scheduled to fly to Portugal on Sept. 1 for the new season, and he believes two years in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference prepared him well for the next phase.

“In the NSIC, they kind of play a slower-paced game. It’s more of a European style than what I’ve played in the past,” he said of his run-and-gun upbringing. “That’s really what the European game is: very skilled players, and they can shoot. They play really fundamental, which I experienced in the NSIC.”

Black admits he’ll need to adjust to FIBA rules and the additional physicality, but his former coach has already seen firsthand Black’s ability to grow.

“He was a tough kid,” BSU head coach Mike Boschee said. “He learned a lot about how to play the game. He just matured with how he thinks within the game. … I just love the way he competed, I loved the way he improved and I loved the way he matured when he was here.”

‘I want to win’

Black scored 797 points as a Beaver, including his 1,000th collegiate point, and occasionally flashed the ability to take over a game. By the third game of his Bemidji State career, he never left the starting lineup. His two seasons at BSU culminated in a 2017-18 All-NSIC Honorable Mention selection.

“He can get to the basket any time he wants,” Boschee said. “He’s really good at attacking, getting downhill and being able to finish at the rim. He’s really athletic when he gets a head of steam with him. He’s going to need to continue to develop if he wants to play for a number of years. … We’re excited for him.”

However, consistent wins eluded Black and Bemidji State, which hasn’t had a winning season since 2013-14. Understandably, Black hopes to find success across the pond.

“My main goal is to win,” he said. “Teams love winners -- that’s how you get your next job. Of course, you have to get the statistics, but my main thing is to win wherever I go. … I’m going to come in as a rookie and I’m not going to know what to expect. But as soon as I get comfortable in that role, I want to become that vocal leader. The statistics will come, but I’m trying to win right now. I want to win a championship.”

For a player who grew up streaming EuroLeague games on the computer, Black is fulfilling what his younger self fantasized about doing. Long before an office job attempted to stand in his way.

“This has been a lifelong dream for me,” he said. “It was never really my dream to play in the NBA. It was just more so to be a professional basketball player, do what I love and get paid for it. This means the world.”