BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s and women’s basketball teams released their schedules for the 2019-20 season on Wednesday.

The Beaver women will get the first tipoff, opening with a home exhibition against Wisconsin-Superior on Nov. 1. They’ll then head to Sioux Falls, S.D., to play Chadron State and William Jewell in the USF Classic Nov. 15-16.

Home contests against Valley City State (Nov. 19) and Mayville State (Nov. 22) will wrap up their nonconference portion. The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference slate begins Nov. 30 at Minnesota Crookston.

On the men’s side, the season will commence Nov. 9 with a home game against Northland College. BSU will host Mayville State Nov. 15 for an exhibition, followed by a nonconference matchup against Martin Luther College on Nov. 16.

The men will get the first crack at a conference opponent Nov. 21 at UMC, and then they’ll ship out to St. Petersburg, Fla., for the Eckerd College Classic against nonconference foes Tampa and Eckerd College Nov. 29-30.

The men and women have matching schedules for the rest of Northern Sun play, starting with road games against Northern State (Dec. 6) and Minnesota State Moorhead (Dec. 7). Bemidji State will play its first conference weekend at the BSU Gymnasium on Dec. 13-14 against Wayne State and Augustana.

The order of NSIC opponents is the same as the 2018-19 season, just with home and away designations flipped. The first round of the NSIC Tournament will be Feb. 26 at the high seeds.

2019-20 BSU women's basketball schedule

Nov. 1 vs. UW-Superior, 7 p.m. (Exhibition)

Nov. 15 vs. Chadron State, noon (at USF Classic)

Nov. 16 vs. William Jewell, 3 p.m. (at USF Classic)

Nov. 19 vs. Valley City State, 7 p.m.

Nov. 22 vs. Mayville State, 7 p.m.

Nov. 30 at Minnesota Crookston, 2 p.m.

Dec. 6 at Northern State, 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 7 at Minnesota State Moorhead, 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 13 vs. Wayne State, 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 14 vs. Augustana, 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 21 vs. Minnesota Crookston, 2 p.m.

Jan. 3 at Minnesota Duluth, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 4 at St. Cloud State, 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 10 vs. Minnesota State Moorhead, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 11 vs. Northern State, 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 17 at Upper Iowa, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 18 at Winona State, 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 24 vs. Minot State, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 25 vs. U-Mary, 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 31 vs. Sioux Falls, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 1 vs. Southwest Minnesota State, 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 7 at Concordia-St. Paul, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 8 at Minnesota State, 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 14 at U-Mary, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 15 at Minot State, 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 21 vs. St. Cloud State, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 22 vs. Minnesota Duluth, 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 26 at NSIC Tournament first round, TBD





2019-20 BSU men's basketball schedule

Nov. 9 vs. Northland College, 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 15 vs. Mayville State, 7:30 p.m. (Exhibition)

Nov. 16 vs. Martin Luther College, 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 21 at Minnesota Crookston, 6 p.m.

Nov. 29 vs. Tampa, 5:30 p.m. (at Eckerd College Classic)

Nov. 30 at Eckerd College, 7:30 p.m. (at Eckerd College Classic)

Dec. 6 at Northern State, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 7 at Minnesota State Moorhead, 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 13 vs. Wayne State, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 14 vs. Augustana, 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 21 vs. Minnesota Crookston, 4 p.m.

Jan. 3 at Minnesota Duluth, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 4 at St. Cloud State, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 10 vs. Minnesota State Moorhead, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 11 vs. Northern State, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 17 at Upper Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 18 at Winona State, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 24 vs. Minot State, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 25 vs. U-Mary, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 31 vs. Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 1 vs. Southwest Minnesota State, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 7 at Concordia-St. Paul, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 8 at Minnesota State, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 14 at U-Mary, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 15 at Minot State, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 21 vs. St. Cloud State, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 22 vs. Minnesota Duluth, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 26 at NSIC Tournament first round, TBD