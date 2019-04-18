WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Beavers ink 3 recruits
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State women’s basketball team added three more recruits to its incoming freshman class.
Tori Bott, Kendra Ekereke and Isabel Majewski all signed their National Letters of Intent to join the Beavers for the 2019-20 season during the late signing period, BSU announced Thursday.
Bott is a 6-foot forward from Two Harbors who averaged 20 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game as a senior. The four-time letter winner was selected as a Wendy’s High School Heisman award winner, a joint program between Wendy’s and the Heisman Trophy Trust that recognizes high-achieving seniors from over 29,000 schools in the U.S.
Ekereke is a 5-foot-9 guard/forward from Oakdale. She averaged 15.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game as a senior for Tartan High School en route to a Metro East All-Conference selection. Ekereke also committed to the BSU women’s track and field team.
Majewski is a 5-foot-9 guard from Pulaski, Wis., who finished her high school career among the program’s top 10 in scoring and 3-point field goals made. She helped the Red Raiders to a regional championship in 2016 and was selected to play in the Wisconsin State All-Star Game.
The trio joins Rumer Flatness, Nevaeh Galloway and Rachael Heittola in the incoming freshman class.