WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Beavers ink 3 recruits

Bott is a 6-foot forward from Two Harbors who averaged 20 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game as a senior. The four-time letter winner was selected as a Wendy’s High School Heisman award winner, a joint program between Wendy’s and the Heisman Trophy Trust that recognizes high-achieving seniors from over 29,000 schools in the U.S.

Ekereke is a 5-foot-9 guard/forward from Oakdale. She averaged 15.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game as a senior for Tartan High School en route to a Metro East All-Conference selection. Ekereke also committed to the BSU women’s track and field team.

Majewski is a 5-foot-9 guard from Pulaski, Wis., who finished her high school career among the program’s top 10 in scoring and 3-point field goals made. She helped the Red Raiders to a regional championship in 2016 and was selected to play in the Wisconsin State All-Star Game.

The trio joins Rumer Flatness, Nevaeh Galloway and Rachael Heittola in the incoming freshman class.