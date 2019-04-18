Lynx to retire Lindsay Whalen’s No. 13 jersey

Whalen is first in Lynx history in assists, second in games played and fourth in scoring.

Gellner then paused, and Whalen interjected.

“I should’ve shot more,” Whalen said. “It was going to be hard to catch (Seimone Augustus), though.”

That drew a laugh from those in attendance Thursday in the Target Center lobby, and there were many more during a press conference that lasted roughly 30 minutes, just the latest celebration of Whalen’s playing career.

Another will ensue June 8th, when the Lynx send Whalen’s jersey into the rafters prior to Minnesota’s home game against the rival Sparks. Whalen’s jersey will hang alongside that of late Timberwolves guard Malik Sealy and a banner honoring the late Flip Saunders.

Whalen is the first Lynx player to receive the honor.

Her jersey is likely to be joined in the coming years by some of her former teammates. It would shock no one if the likes of Maya Moore, Rebekkah Brunson, Sylvia Fowles and Augustus also had their jerseys retired.

“I think she probably at some point thought about this,” Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve joked. “If I go now, I’ll be the first jersey to be retired. So, she was always smart that way. Always thinking ahead.”

Reeve said parameters will need to be put in place to help make the decisions of whose jerseys hang from the rafters. For Whalen, though, not much thought was needed.

“Lindsay was easy,” Reeve said. “There was no waiting. … It’s such a no-brainer.”

Reeve said Whalen’s jersey will symbolize “excellence.”

“This is somebody that, every single day she showed up on the job, there was a level of excellence about what she did,” Reeve said. “It’s well-documented what a teammate, what a leader, I don’t think you should understate the work, the sacrifice that it takes to perform every single time she played, and to represent the state of Minnesota. Lindsay did it with such grace.”

Whalen has always been at the center of success, from her days in Hutchinson to making the Final Four with the Gophers to winning four WNBA titles with the Lynx. Now, of course, she’s back at the University of Minnesota, serving as the women’s basketball coach. Her first team won 21 games.

“I don’t know if you could live a more charmed sporting life than what Lindsay Whalen has been able to experience in Minnesota,” Reeve said. “I don’t know that it could’ve gone any better.”

As of June, Whalen’s No. 13 jerseys will be retired at Hutchinson High School, the University of Minnesota and with the Lynx’s franchise. Her high school gymnasium is also named in her honor.

This was a prime opportunity for Whalen the coach, and recruiter, to step in.

“You see what happens when you stay home?” she said not to those in attendance at the presser, but rather local recruits watching from around the state. “Good stuff happens when you stay home.”