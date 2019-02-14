“I want to get us a couple wins and put us in a good position for playoffs, hopefully,” Rappe said. “I think this weekend is a really good opportunity for that.”

The Beavers are hosting University of Mary and Minot State to finish off the home portion of its schedule, which follows a 19-point effort from Rappe in last Saturday’s game against Minnesota State that tied a career high.

“It was just a really good game for me. I didn’t even know I had 19 points until I looked up at the board at the end of the game,” Rappe said. “I just realize that I only have a couple games left. My focus has to be at an all-time high.”

BSU head coach Chelsea DeVille hopes the rest of the team follows suit.

“We have to lock in, do as the scout says and be ready for adjustments,” she said. “We have to defend the way we’re telling the kids to defend, and then do what we can do individually on offense, not trying to make plays and do our own tangent things.”

Bemidji State (5-17, 3-15 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) will have its hands full against U-Mary, which boasts the No. 2 and 3 scorers in the conference in Cassie Askvig (18.3 points per game) and Gabbie Bohl (18.1). But after upsetting the Marauders 77-66 on the road Jan. 26, the Beavers have a formula to work with.

“We’ll do similar things as we did last time: try to limit their touches, make things more difficult for them. … We just really try to limit the easy looks at the basket for those two,” DeVille said. “It’s definitely easier said than done, but we got them one time. We just need to be even better this time around to try to get them again.”

The matchup against U-Mary (14-7, 12-6 NSIC) kicks off the weekend, with tipoff slated for 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at the BSU Gymnasium. A meeting with Minot State (11-13, 6-12 NSIC) follows at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16.

“We have the same game plan (as last time) going into U-Mary,” Rappe said. “We need to come out with a lot of energy. Same defensively game plan, take away their two high scorers.

“Then Minot was just a game that got away in double overtime (in the first meeting). We know we can beat them. We just have to have a lot of energy and high focus for these two games.”

And while the weekend will be the last at home for Rappe and Haley Zerr -- the two seniors on the roster -- DeVille said their four years at Bemidji State have been beneficial for the program.

“They’re both selfless kids and have done whatever you ask,” DeVille said. “Emma is playing in a position she’s not meant for, and Haley doesn’t get to see the court a ton. They come to practice every day, and they’re just good kids who you want to be around, which is pretty special. We’ll definitely miss them in a lot of ways.”