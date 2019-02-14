MEN’S BASKETBALL: Beavers pressing on as finish line nears

“Every team is going through a little bit of fatigue, little knicks and knacks,” BSU head coach Mike Boschee said. “Not every team has lost a couple starters (like us). But I think the mentality of your leaders, how energetic they still are, affects the rest of the group. We’re still working hard. We’re still trying to get better.”

Bemidji State (8-14, 5-13 NSIC) has four games left in the regular season -- with this weekend’s series against University of Mary and Minot State serving as the last on its home court. So deep into the year, the Beavers believe finding players with a next-man-up mentality goes a long way.

“It’s huge,” junior Logan Bader said. “We haven’t quite had the start to the season, or even to the middle of the season, that we wanted. But every day, we’ve got to keep grinding… keep going to work. Hopefully things are going to break through.”

When BSU hosts the Marauders (11-13, 8-10 NSIC) and the Beavers of MiSU (12-15, 7-11 NSIC) there really won’t be any secrets left.

“We know each other really well. There is no information, really, that we don’t know about each other,” Boschee said. “… We are who we are right now. We just have to continue to get better, play better more consistently for longer stretches during games. Hopefully we can string long stretches and more games together.”

The weekend tips off at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, against U-Mary, with a 5:30 p.m. tipoff scheduled Saturday, Feb. 16, against Minot State.

The games also serve as a prime opportunity to gain ground in the division standings, as the conference tournament looms just a week and a half away. Though the season hasn’t always gone according to plan for Bemidji State -- which is currently last in the NSIC North -- Boschee said it’s still a team to build the program with.

“Sometimes, when you don’t win as much, the season gets a little bit longer,” he said. “But this is still a really good group that’s trying to get better and sees the future, the (big) picture that we’re trying to get done. I’m still excited to go to work every day with these guys.”

For the immediate future, though, the Beavers are hoping to find their second wind for a final push toward the postseason.

“The season tends to be a grind, especially when things aren’t going your way all the time,” Bader said. “But we have a good group of guys who love showing up to practice every day, playing hard. We’re all competitive, so as the season goes on, we’re all getting excited for playoff time to see what the future holds.”