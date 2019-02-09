The Lumberjacks took off in the first half, dominating play and making their shots from the arc count.

BHS came into the first half with a strong pace. They would continue this driving pace all the way up until the end of the first half where they would go into a break up 32-29.

The second half was no different for the Lumberjacks as they would continue playing at a good pace. However, Sartell continued to press the Lumberjacks late in the game, forcing Bemidji to make some crucial free throws down the stretch to win the heavyweight matchup.

Ryan Bieberdorf led Bemidji with 18 points, with Quincy Wilson and Spencer Konence also breaking double figures with 15 and 12, respectively.

Thomas Gieske and Luke Tillotson paced Sartell with 22 and 21 points, respectively.

Spencer Konecne registered eight rebounds on the night, while Colten Jensen and Ryan Bieberdorf each had seven boards.

The Lumberjacks improved to 15-2 after the win, and are in the driver’s seat for the top seed in Section 8-3A. The Sabres fell to 14-4 with the loss.

Bemidji’s next game will be at Thief River Falls on Tuesday, Feb. 12. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Bemidji 60, Sartell 54

BHS 32 28 -- 60

SHS 29 25 -- 54

BEMIDJI (15-2) -- Bieberdorf 18, Wilson 15, Konecne 12, Jensen 8, Hess 5, Snell 2.

SARTELL (14-4) -- Gieske 22, Tillotson 21, Sieben 6, Bjelland 4, Hagy 1.